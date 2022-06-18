Fabio Vieira reveals Arsenal fan promise after issuing first thoughts on £34m transfer deal

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fabio Vieira has issued his first public thoughts on a high-profile £34million transfer to Arsenal, pledging to “work, work, work” in a bid to adapt quickly to the rigours of Premier League football.

The Gunners are expected to imminently announce their first major signing of the summer window, with Porto having already confirmed their player’s departure and the financial specifics behind the deal in an official communication released on Friday morning.

Arsenal’s move for Vieira had been kept well under wraps, leading to initial surprise among supporters when news of the deal first broke on Thursday.

While confirmation of the transfer is still pending from the Emirates, the 22-year-old has already made an important promise to supporters as he also explained the reasons behind his switch to English football.

“I was always happy at Porto but this chance is important for any professional,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“Playing in the Premier League won’t be easy and I promise only to work, work, work. My agent worked on the deal between the two clubs and I accepted the deal because it was important for all parties.

“I have always watched the Premier League on TV.”

The signing of Vieira could kick off a summer spending spree at Arsenal, who had already secured the £3m signing of teenage Brazilian winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and USA goalkeeper Matt Turner, who is due to arrive in the UK later this month after leaving New England Revolution in the MLS.

Fabio Vieira is poised to leave Porto for Arsenal in a high-profile transfer worth around £34m (AFP via Getty Images)

Standard Sport understands that the deal for Vieira will not impact Arsenal’s pursuit of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, while there is also growing confidence over reaching an agreement with Manchester City for striker Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal are also believed to be pursuing the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, while they also hold an interest in Leeds winger Raphinha.