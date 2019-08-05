Fabio Quartararo fastest in MotoGP Brno test as Yamaha shows pace
Fabio Quartararo ended the post-Czech Grand Prix MotoGP test at Brno fastest of all by 0.012 seconds from Yamaha stablemate Maverick Vinales.
The Petronas SRT rider set the early pace, as he evaluated different suspension components, and Quartararo fired in a 1m56.225s lap in the opening hour of the test.
Brno race winner and current championship leader Marc Marquez was his nearest challenger for some time after guiding his Honda to a lap just 0.012s shy of the SRT rider's benchmark.
With three hours remaining, Quartararo had extended his advantage at the top of the timesheets with a 1m55.986s tour, before improving to the best time of the Brno weekend with a 1m55.648s benchmark.
Quartararo's final improvement came with just over an hour to go, and his 1m55.616s lap ensured he would finish his 78-lap test programme on top.
Vinales - who briefly tested Yamaha's 2020 bike which it brought to the test - threatened Quartararo late on, but came up just short with his 1m55.628s best.
Team-mate Valentino Rossi did run the new engine and a late surge moved him up to sixth, the same position in which he finished the race on Sunday.
Franco Morbidelli on the sister SRT M1 made sure all four Yamahas would occupy positions inside the top six after going third quickest with a 1m55.755s lap in the closing stages.
Suzuki's Alex Rins and Cal Crutchlow (LCR) on the first of the Hondas rounded out the top five, while Joan Mir was seventh despite a crash at Turn 1 in the final hour.
The Suzuki rider went off in the first sector and brought out the red flags while he was attended to by medical staff.
He is thought to have escaped major injury.
Mir would beat Marquez by 0.073s and the Honda rider tried a new aerodynamic fairing, which he may homologate and race this week in Austria.
Marquez also tested a new chassis, aimed at curing the Honda's main issue of difficulty in turning.
Pramac's Francesco Bagnaia and the works Ducati of Danilo Petrucci rounded out the top 10, with Takaaki Nakagami 0.025s outside in 11th on the year-old LCR-run Honda.
Brno podium finishers Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller (Pramac) flew under the radar in 12th and 13th on their Ducatis, with the former comparing aero packages while also testing a new swingarm.
Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro crashed at Turn 8 earlier in the day but returned to the circuit on his Aprilia to end the session 1.4s off the pace in 16th.
Honda test rider Stefan Bradl sat out the test, having deputised for the injured Jorge Lorenzo last weekend.
Bradl will remain in place of Lorenzo this week in Spielberg.
KTM will remain at Brno on Tuesday and Wednesday for a private outing with test riders Dani Pedrosa and Mika Kallio ahead of its home race.
Pol Espargaro was the top RC16 runner on Monday in 14th ahead of Tech3's Miguel Oliveira, while his team-mate Hafizh Syahrin headed Johann Zarco in 19th.
Test times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m55.616s
78
2
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.012s
74
3
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
0.139s
78
4
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.221s
69
5
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
0.324s
74
6
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.399s
63
7
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.548s
69
8
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
0.621s
70
9
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.632s
47
10
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
0.729s
60
11
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
0.754s
68
12
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
0.775s
48
13
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.898s
56
14
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1.065s
49
15
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1.195s
54
16
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1.442s
57
17
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.801s
76
18
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.836s
45
19
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1.994s
43
20
Johann Zarco
KTM
KTM
2.153s
31
21
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
2.416s
52
