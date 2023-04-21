Fabio Paratici resigns from Tottenham role after ban appeal rejected by Italian court

Resignation: Fabio Paratici has quit as Tottenham’s managing director of football (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Fabio Paratici has resigned from his position as Tottenham’s managing director of football after his appeal against a two-and-a-half year ban was thrown out by an Italian court on Thursday.

In a statement released early on Friday morning, Spurs said Paratici’s ongoing worldwide suspension prevented him from fulfilling his duties at the club and that he had chosen to step down with immediate effect in order to “focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC and FIFA rulings”.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: “This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football - we wish him well.

“As outlined in our year end results, we started several months ago to restructure our football operations and last week announced the appointment of Scott Munn as Chief Football Officer to head up all the departments. We shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months.”

Paratici had taken a leave of absence from Tottenham earlier this month while he appealed against a 30-month ban from football for his alleged role in Juventus’ false accounting scandal that was initially only applied in Italy but later extended worldwide by FIFA.

However, his appeal was dismissed by the Italian Olympic Committee on Thursday. A number of former Juve board members, including Pavel Nedved, had their appeals upheld, but chairman Andrea Agnelli also had his rejected.

