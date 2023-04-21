Fabio Paratici resigns from Tottenham job after failing to overturn ban

Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Fabio Paratici has resigned as Tottenham’s managing director of football after failing to overturn a worldwide 30-month ban from the game. Paratici’s case was heard by Italy’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee, which issued its rulings on Thursday.

Tottenham said in a statement: “The current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our managing director of football. Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC [Italian Football Federation] and Fifa rulings.”

The chairman, Daniel Levy, said: “This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football – we wish him well.”

Paratici’s ban relates to his time at Juventus, who were found guilty of false accounting. He and the club have denied wrongdoing. On Thursday Juventus had their 15-point penalty suspended pending a new trial.

Paratici’s ban and departure have come at a difficult time for Tottenham as they search for a permanent successor to Antonio Conte as manager, plan for transfers and try to persuade Harry Kane to stay.

A ban initially imposed on Paratici by the Italian Football Federation was extended worldwide by Fifa last month. The Italian worked for Juventus for 11 years and joined Spurs in 2021.