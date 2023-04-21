Portrait of Fabio Paratici - Fabio Paratici leaves Spurs after losing appeal against ban from football - GETTY IMAGES/Vincent Mignott

Fabio Paratici has resigned as Tottenham's Managing Director of Football.

The Italian had been placed on leave while waiting the result of an appeal against a two-and-a-half year ban from football, but that appeal was rejected on Thursday afternoon.

And after that announcement Paratici has stepped down from his job "to focus on his legal position".

The news leaves Spurs chairman Daniel Levy facing questions over his handling of the crisis, as well as affecting Tottenham's search for a new manager.

“This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family," said Levy. "We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football – we wish him well.

“As outlined in our year-end results, we started several months ago to restructure our football operations and last week announced the appointment of Scott Munn as Chief Football Officer to head up all the departments. We shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months.”

