Fabien Galthie exclusive: 'France need to stay at the top for the next 10 years'

France knows all about a revolution but even the most ardent insurrectionist must have been blindsided by Fabien Galthié's revival of the ailing Bleus during their own years of Terror.

As Galthié and his assistants – the great defence coach, Shaun Edwards, among them – prepare to lead the Barbarians against England at Twickenham on Sunday, it is worth taking stock of just how far the enigmatic former scrum-half has brought France.

A grand rugby nation they might be, but it is easy to forget how deep into the pit they fell – two World Cup quarter-final exits and a Six Nations wooden spoon – and how much work was required to thrust them back into the light.

So, what was the secret? It is simple, says Galthié, kitted out in his trademark Bond-villain spectacles and speaking exclusively to Telegraph Sport from the Barbarians' base on Park Lane: "There is no secret."

"We share everything," Galthié, 53, adds. "I am transparent in my methods. But my primary objective was to reunite French rugby by bringing the clubs closer.

"La Rochelle won the Champions Cup this year, Toulouse the season before, therefore we feel that there has been an evolution. But are we now at the peak? How to keep France playing at this high level, that's the major challenge.

"It is so important to remain at the top. Not just this year, but we need to stay there for the next 10 years. This needs to be the start of a positive cycle. Those are the stakes: keeping French rugby at a high level.

"To do that, this is fundamental: we must continue to work in osmosis with the clubs. The clubs and the Fédération Française de Rugby must keep working together."

La Rochelle squeezed past Leinster in a thrilling Champions Cup final - GETTY IMAGES

Wise words which the Rugby Football Union and Premiership clubs would do well to heed. There is no magic formula responsible for the rude health of French rugby: not at international level, not in Europe, nor at home, with the Top 14 and Pro D2 growing in strength every year.

This weekend, however, presents an altogether different challenge for Galthié. The France head coach is, unofficially, the first Frenchman to take charge of the Barbarians, "a great pleasure and a joy," he says.

The Barbarians will not don the azure of France – they will be in their traditional black-and-white hoops – but there is a distinctly Gallic flavour to Galthié's side. Charles Ollivon, the man that Galthié picked to initially lead his French revolution back in 2020, will captain the side on his continued return from a serious knee injury.

The Toulon flanker has not played for France since the behind-closed-doors loss to Scotland during the 2021 Six Nations. Mixed with other familiar French faces, there are titans such as Will Skelton and Levani Botia, and a swansong for former England lock George Kruis.

Galthié has not just brought Edwards – "a real defensive operator, a true competitor, an extraordinary personality and character" – as his assistant, either. The entire French backroom staff have hopped on the Eurostar.

"It’s Charles’ grand return and he will be captain [at Twickenham]," Galthié says. "Our team is essentially a France Development XV. There are players who are going to be internationals, players who already are, and some who aren’t yet in the [France] starting XV. Damian Penaud is already first-choice for us but the others are all developing. They could all get into the French team one day."

Charles Ollivon will captain the Barbarians - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

But who should those in attendance keep a special eye out for? "Spring," Galthié says without a thought. "Max Spring [at full-back]." I point out that I have watched and admired Spring for Racing 92 this season and Galthié's fierce pragmatism sets in. "Well we'll see on Sunday what he's got at that level!" he jokes.

Galthié's intensity is striking. Unlike, perhaps, his Australian adversary on Sunday, there is no bluster, no smoke and no mirrors. Even when probed on his stormy time coaching Montpellier and Toulon, there is no irascibility. Galthié's exterior is one of equanimity, but the core is as intense and driven as any rugbyman or woman I've met.

The former scrum-half is affable and courteous, and immensely grateful to be interviewed in his mother tongue but, despite that, he does not give a smile away cheaply.

In fact, the first simper only comes when he is asked about France's newfound penchant for kicking.

"Aaaaah, the kicking game," he says in English before reverting to French. "It’s a part of rugby, isn’t it? I think France had forgotten that rugby was a kicking game, attacking… we added what was missing and joined the dots.

"It is a big part of our strategy. We know that if you want to win a rugby match, 88 per cent of the time you need to kick more than the opponent. We have three or four PI’s [performance indicators], notably the kicking game, to win a rugby match. Every great French win has come from kicking the ball."

France players celebrate their Grand Slam triumph - AP

Galthié is contracted with France until the end of the 2027 World Cup in Australia and when the subject of his future is broached, the fastidious utilitarian – the artisan allowing the on-field artists to flourish – is hijacked by a philosophical sentimentalist. Would he go back to a club? What about outside of L'Hexagone?

"I just don’t know…" he pauses. "I don’t know what my kids will be doing, I don’t know what I will be doing in life, if my parents will still be around, I don’t know, private life means so much at our age. I will have to see what my family is doing, it’s important to look after them. There is a moment for everything and 2028 might be the time for more rugby, but also it might be the time for family."

Regardless, Galthié believes that his worldliness – of which the Barbarians is another rung on the ladder – is what has shaped him into the world-leading rugby coach that he is today.

"I learnt a lot as a player, too," he says. "For 15 years in internationals I learnt so much, and after coaching clubs – Stade Français, Montpellier, Toulon, and the Pumas – and some years away from coaching, too, in Munster, England, Wales, South Africa. I really got around.

"I worked a lot in business, too. I studied at a top business school and worked in finance and law. I was a consultant. That has helped me to build a vision and a project.

"[With France, that has helped me improve] the organisational side of things. Knowing why something’s working well or why it’s working poorly. A lot of ‘empowerment methodology’, all that has helped me to create a mix which is why the organisation of this France team is special."

As the chat draws to a close, I ask Galthié for his rugby philosophy. He is stumped, mute for over 10 seconds, before he says: "I pair beliefs with evidence, carried by an openness which means that the project is constantly evolving. A permanent evolution of the project which nourishes the lived experience with facts, evidence and instinct."

Galthié himself would probably not know what that truly means but it does not matter. Whatever it means, it is working, and the revolution speaks for itself.