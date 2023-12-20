Fabien Frankel and Alison Oliver Added to HBO’s Untitled Task Force Project From Brad Ingelsby

Fabien Frankel and Alison Oliver have been cast in HBO’s untitled upcoming project from “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby.

The series is set in the working class suburbs outside of Philadelphia, where an FBI agent named Tom (Mark Ruffalo) heads a task force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man. Along with Ruffalo, previously announced stars include Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane and Sam Keeley.

Frankel will play Anthony, an integral member of Tom’s task force, while Oliver plays Lizzie, an underperforming state police officer who is added to Tom’s team.

Frankel is best known for starring in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon” as Ser Criston Cole. In 2021, he played Dominique Renelleau in the BBC One and Netflix limited series “The Serpent.” He is repped by Curtis Brown Group, WME, Luber Roklin and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Oliver was most recently seen in Emerald Fennel’s 2023 film “Saltburn,” playing Venetia Catton. Her other prominent credits include playing Frances Flynn in Hulu and BBC Three’s “Conversations With Friends” and Katie in BBC One’s “Best Interests.” Up next, she’ll appear in Justin Kurzel’s thriller film “Th Order.” She is repped by Curtis Brown and CAA.

Ingelsby writes the series while Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield are set to direct. All three serve as executive producers alongside Ruffalo, David Crockett and Wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Public Record’s Jeremy Yaches co-executive produce.

