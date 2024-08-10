Fabian Hürzeler confirms Brighton’s interest in Mats Hummels

As reported by Florian Plettenberg, Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler has confirmed the club’s interest in former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels.

It has recently been reported that the Premier League outfit are keen on luring the 2014 World Cup winner to the South Coast this summer.

As well as this, it is believed that Hürzeler has been in contact with Hummels regarding a possible move to Brighton as a free agent, having departed BvB at the end of last season.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Hürzeler confirmed that the pair did speak over the phone, but a deal to sign Hummels is not a guarantee.

“We have mutual respect and had good conversations, and at the end of the day, the player has to decide whether he can commit to the club 100 percent.”

“I have a connection with the Hummels family for quite some time, which started back during my time at Bayern Munich. So the foundation is always there when I deal with the Hummels family.”

Hürzeler’s connection with the Hummels family stretches back to the head coach’s time at the Bayern Munich academy.

Hermann Hummels, Mats Hummels’ father, was a youth coordinator for Der Rekordmeister and discovered the former St. Pauli head coach when he was 12 years old.

Therefore, Hürzeler is not rushing Hummels into making a decision on his future, with the German still considering a possible retirement.

Nevertheless, despite interest from West Ham, Brighton are currently in pole position to secure Hummels’ signature.

GGFN | Will Shopland