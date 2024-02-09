Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery targeted for Bellator 302 in Belfast

A matchup between top-ranked middleweights is in the works for Bellator 302.

Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery is expected to take place at Bellator 302 March 22 in Belfast in Northern Ireland at SSE Arena. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie following an initial report from John Morgan.

Edwards (12-3 MMA, 8-3 BMMA) will look to rebound from his knockout loss to middleweight champion Johnny Eblen at Bellator 299 in September. Prior to that, Edwards was on a three-fight winning streak – including a win over former champ Gegard Mousasi.

Jeffery (14-4 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) is coming off a unanimous decision win over formerly unbeaten Dalton Rosta at Bellator 298. The former CFFC champion has won four of his past five.

The latest Bellator 302 lineup includes:

Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore – for vacant light heavyweight title

Leah McCourt vs. Sinead Kavanagh

James Gallagher vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie