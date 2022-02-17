FAA needs 'systemic fix' to Boeing 787 Dreamliner production issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday the agency needs a "systemic fix" from Boeing to address 787 Dreamliner production issues but said a new agency directive would not be a "choke point" for deliveries.

The FAA on Tuesday said it would not allow Boeing to self-certify individual new Boeing 787 planes. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told a small group of reporters on the sidelines of an event Thursday the agency needs from Boeing "a systemic fix to their production processes. They've got to produce the quality on their production line that we're looking for."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)