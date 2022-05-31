FAA intends to issue final decision in SpaceX environmental review in June

Jon Kelvey
·3 min read

The FAA is poised to announce a final decision in the regulatory agency’s environmental assessment of plans by SpaceX to launch the company’s newest and largest rocket, known as Starship, from the SpaceX “Starbase” facility in Texas.

The FAA will announce its decision in the Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) of the SpaceX Starship / Super Heavy project on 13 June after reviewing around 18,000 public comments since launching the assessment in November 2020, according to a Tuesday media release.

Starship is a large, reusable spacecraft designed to take large payloads and crews of up to 100 everywhere from orbit to the Moon to Mars. Stacked atop the Super Heavy Booster, the combined launch vehicle is 395 feet tall.

The FAA must approve the PEA before the agency can issue SpaceX a launch license for the Starship spacecraft, though as the FAA noted in the release, “The completion of the PEA will not guarantee that the FAA will issue a launch license.”

There’s no guarantee the FAA will actually announce its final decisions on 13 June either.

The FAA originally expected to make an announcement in December 2021, but then pushed the date back to 28 February. The agency has pushed the date four times since, from 28 February to 28 March, then to 29 April, and on April 29, delayed the decision once more until 31 May.

But while past statements by the FAA regarding the date it would announce its decision used language such as, “the FAA is working toward issuing the final Programmatic Environmental Assessment,” Tuesday’s statement said the FAA “intends to issue” its decision on 13 June.

SpaceX has a somewhat troubled history with regulators. The company rubbed the FAA the wrong way with an unauthorised low-altitude flight test of the Starship spacecraft in December 2020, and in 2021 the agency warned the company that construction of a tower at Starbase in Boca Chica could “complicate the ongoing environmental review process for the Starship/Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program.”

The US Army Corp of Engineers, meanwhile, closed a separate environmental assessment in May after SpaceX failed to provide information the corps requested following the company’s request for a permit to expand the Starbase facility in Texas. The US Army Corps of Engineers regulates wetlands and waterways in the US under federal law, and the SpaceX plans could have impacted nearby wetlands.

The Starship spacecraft paired with the Super Heavy Booster will be the most powerful rocket ever launched — if and when it launches. While SpaceX has conducted flight tests of Starship prototypes up to 10,000 feet in altitude, the company has yet to launch the spacecraft into orbit atop the Super Heavy Booster.

It’s not clear what SpaceX will do if the FAA does not approve the PEA and grant SpaceX a launch license. In the past, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has suggested the company could launch the Starship spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, where the company launches its Crew and Cargo Dragon spacecraft atop Falcon 9 rockets.

The clock for SpaceX, and Nasa, is ticking, however.

Nasa awarded SpaceX a contract to provide a variant of Starship for use as the lunar lander for the Artemis III mission to return humans to the Moon in 2025. The SpaceX concept requires not only a Starship redesigned to land on the Moon, but another “tanker” version of Starship that will make multiple launches to fuel up the lunar lander in orbit around the Earth — an unprecedented procedure.

Meanwhile, no Starship has yet flown to space.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Final Four: Edmonton Oilers start preparing for Colorado Avalanche in Western final

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have made it through two rounds of the NHL playoffs, but they’ve used two Game 1 mulligans along the way. They'll look to reverse that trend by starting strong against the Colorado Avalanche when the Western Conference final kicks off Tuesday in Denver. "We want to have a good first 10 minutes, good first period," defenceman Tyson Barrie said Saturday after the Oilers practised at Rogers Place. "Everyone has got to be ready, that’s a good club coming against us. In

  • Jays rally to trip Angels 6-5, win fourth straight

    LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked

  • Marchand has surgery on hips, to miss start of '22-23 season

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand had surgery on both hips on Friday and is expected to be out six months, meaning he would miss the start of next season. The team said Marchand had arthroscopic surgery to repair the cartilage in his hips. Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists last season. He added four goals and seven assists in the playoffs, when the Bruins lost in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Associated Press

  • Dominic Green's 36-point effort leads Montreal Alliance past Scarborough Shooting Stars for 1st win

    In a battle of two expansion franchises, the Montreal Alliance came out on top with a 80-70 comeback win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Sunday in Montreal. Led by Dominic Green's 20-point second half, Montreal (1-1) worked its way up from a 45-37 halftime deficit to lead 70-61 at the start of the Elam Ending, where they easily closed out the game with Scarborough (0-2) needing 18 points to win. The Alliance were led by Green's 36 points, Kemy Osse's 12 points, and Hernst Laroche's 10 poi

  • Burns rallies to win Colonial, Alker bags 1st senior major

    FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sam Burns made a 38-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole at Colonial, which came just more than two hours after he had finished his round, to beat top-ranked Scottie Scheffler on Sunday. After finishing his 5-under 65 to get to 9 under, Burns was done in the clubhouse when, at one point, Scheffler was among five players tied at 10 under. The gusty wind and a strange sequence changed all that. And Scheffler needed three clutch putts for a 72 just to get into the pla

  • Twitter user shares heartwarming story from Nazem Kadri's junior days

    As the hockey world rallies around Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, a Twitter user shared a touching story from the forward's junior hockey days.

  • Delierre aiming for a third national title as national squash playdowns go outdoors

    After two decades on the Pro Squash Association tour, Shawn Delierre's career plan took a detour at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the sports world on hold, the Montreal native wanted to help the worsening situation in Quebec's hospitals and long-term care homes. He became a Canadian Red Cross support aide so he could help at various living facilities in the province. It led to more training and eventually a full-time job as a nurse's assistant. Now that tour play has resumed, Delierre

  • Who should Lightning want to face in Eastern Conference Final?

    Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers or the Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes? Should the Lightning prefer an opponent either way when preparing to compete for a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance?

  • Steve Nash headlines list of inductees to Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame

    TORONTO — Steve Nash, a two-time NBA MVP and voted one of the league's 75 greatest players of all time, is among a group of seven who will be inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame. Nash will enter as part of the class of 2021 alongside Stewart Granger and Angela (Johnson) Straub. Three-time NBA champion Rick Fox headlines the class of 2022 that also features Michèle Bélanger, John Bitove and Tony Simms. Canada Basketball will hold the induction ceremony on July 10 in Toronto. "To be

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Osorio says Canadian players told Canada Soccer they were against Iran game

    TORONTO — The Canadian men's soccer team played its part in getting a proposed friendly against Iran nixed, making their feelings felt in an email this week to a senior Canada Soccer official. "We thought it was best that maybe this game would not be played," veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio said Friday after Toronto FC training. "My feeling is that around the (Canada Soccer) federation, it ended up being the same feeling as well. "I don't think that the decision was made based on what we sent

  • Flames' Blake Coleman, fans baffled by controversial disallowed goal vs. Oilers

    This one is going to sting for a while for the Calgary Flames and their fans.

  • Svechnikov: 'Boys were on fire' in Game 5

    Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov says his team was 'on fire' in its 3-1 win versus the New York Rangers in Game 5 of their second round playoff series.

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Caroline Masson sweeps round-robin group in LPGA Match-Play

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caroline Masson beat top-seeded Minjee Lee 2 and 1 on Friday in 100-degree heat in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play to finish 3-0 in the group stage and advance to single-elimination play. Masson will face Andrea Lee on Saturday in the round of 16 at Shadow Creek. Andrea Lee beat Stephanie Meadow 2 and 1 to take her group at 2-0-1. After Minjee Lee, coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Founders Cup, won the 14th and 15th to pull within one, Masson ended the match with a par

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor

  • Team Canada frustrated with controversial calls in gold medal game

    Team Canada voiced their frustration with the refereeing in the final after Finland capitalized on some controversial penalty calls.