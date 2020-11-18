FAA certifies troubled Boeing 737 Max to fly again, but critics fear jetliner's 'basic aerodynamic problem'

Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Boeing's 737 Max, the jetliner grounded for 20 months after two international crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew, was cleared to fly again Wednesday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The troubled airliner's return to the skies won't be immediate, even with the issuance of the ungrounding order. The planes will need to be refitted with improvements mandated by the FAA, and pilots will need to be retrained in procedures.

American Airlines, one of the largest operators, plans to have the planes flying again on Dec. 29 starting with a single round trip between New York and Miami. The airline recognized some travelers may be hesitant.

In a memo to employees Wednesday, American said, "If a customer prefers to not fly on this aircraft, we’ll provide flexibility to ensure they can be easily re-accommodated."

Possibly as a way of curbing public apprehension, Boeing has hinted the Max might even get a new name.

But no matter the additional procedures, the official ungrounding of the Max is the most significant step yet in Boeing's effort to resurrect the aircraft that devastated its reputation and led to congressional investigations. The probes revealed shortcomings and even outright deceit when safety issues arose during the plane's development.

“The FAA’s directive is an important milestone,” said Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing's commercial airplanes division in a statement. “We will continue to work with regulators around the world and our customers to return the airplane back into service worldwide.”

Some of those questions linger, with critics saying that despite the fixes approved by the FAA, the twin-engine plane's design is inherently flawed and it shouldn't be allowed to fly again.

The 737 Max is the latest iteration of the stubby jetliner that first flew in the 1960s and went on to become one of the most successful commercial aircraft ever. The Max was intended to take advantage of a new generation of jet engines that could save airlines more fuel.

'Difficult to recall the steps in order': Southwest, American pilots say new Boeing 737 Max manual may lead to errors in emergencies

The problem, however, was that the new engines were larger, which would cause them to hang too low below the wings without a redesign. The engines had to be repositioned on the wings in a way that gave them added clearance above the runway.

The new location, however, was found to also change the plane's flight characteristics under certain circumstances. To compensate, Boeing added software to the plane's flight computer that would work in the background so the Max would feel to pilots like previous versions of the 737.

It was called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, and it proved to have serious flaws. In both the crashes, pilots wrestled to keep their aircraft aloft as MCAS repeatedly pushed the nose down. They were unable to disengage the system, which eventually sent them into dives from which they could not recover.

A 737 Max operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff in Indonesia in October 2018, killing all 189 aboard. Then, five months later as concerns over MCAS were being voiced, an Ethiopian Airlines jet with 157 passengers and crew crashed six minutes into its flight from Addis Ababa.

Financial freefall: Deeper job cuts at Boeing as coronavirus pandemic throttles air travel, company reports $449M loss

It was only then, in March 2019, that the 387 Max jets already delivered around the world were grounded. It was a blow to airlines that had incorporated them into their schedules, which were booming at the time. In the U.S. alone, Southwest Airlines had 34, American Airlines 24 and United Airlines 14.

Boeing would go on to build scores more that it couldn't deliver. It still shows unfilled orders for 4,102 of them.

Then came the investigations. Boeing was peppered by a series of disclosures that painted a dark picture of serious errors in development of the 737 Max that had been rushed to compete with a similar plane being developed by archrival Airbus. The probe uncovered flaws in MCAS and efforts within Boeing to deceive regulators and its airline customers about the jetliner.

Many of the shortcomings were detailed in a report from the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in September. It stated that Boeing test pilots identified MCAS problems as early as 2012, including a finding that it took 10 seconds to deal with an uncommanded activation. The problem was deemed to be potentially "catastrophic," the report said.

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 planes parked at the airline&#39;s maintenance base in Tulsa, Oklahoma
American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 planes parked at the airline's maintenance base in Tulsa, Oklahoma

MCAS, a test pilot found, could kick in multiple times, which is what happened on the doomed flights. MCAS could be triggered into action by either of two sensors measuring angle of attack — whether the plane is headed up or down — instead relying on readings from both. If there was a big difference between the two, it would have been a sign that the other one was malfunctioning.

An instrument in the plane was supposed to let pilots know when the two sensors disagreed. But it was inoperable on 80% of delivered 737 Max jets. Boeing discovered the problem in 2015, but didn't tell airlines until after the Lion Air crash, the report found.

In addition, the report said the 737 Max's chief engineer approved MCAS without fully understanding it.

After the Lion Air crash, the FAA conducted an assessment that estimated if MCAS were not improved, it could cause 15 more crashes over the worldwide Max fleet's lifetime, with a loss of 2,900 lives.

To get the 737 Max flying again, Boeing modified the MCAS software and added other safety features to make sure that pilots can immediately disengage the system and take control of the plane. It also made sure that the two angle-of-attack sensors work in tandem with MCAS.

As part of its ungrounding order, the FAA issued an airworthiness directive requiring that the new software be added, flight manuals be revised and crews retrained before the planes can go back into service.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, a former airline pilot himself, recently took a test flight in the 737 Max to try out the changes. "I like what I saw on the flight this morning," he told reporters afterward. Of MCAS, he said, "It's a much more benign system than the original design."

Critics say the changes are not enough. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader, whose 24-year-old niece died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, wrote Dickson on Nov. 13, saying the 737 Max is fundamentally flawed and should never be allowed to fly.

There's no "ignoring the basic aerodynamic problem of the plane’s 'quick and dirty' engine position/fuselage mismatch," he wrote, and "human factors and the unstable aerodynamics of the 737 MAX have made it inherently unsafe."

The answer, he said, is to lengthen the jetliner's landing gear and return the engine to a safer position under the wings, similar to previous 737 models, thus making MCAS unnecessary.

On a conference call with reporters Nov. 17, family members of the Ethiopian Airlines crash victims expressed exasperation about how a new jetliner from a highly regarded aerospace maker like Boeing could fall from the sky — not just once, but twice.

"It doesn't seem real. How could this happen?" asked Naoise Ryan, whose husband Michael Ryan, died in the crash along with six colleagues in the United Nations World Food Program. "Not a single person has been held to account" and "aviation should not be a trial-and-error process."

Linet Mwirigi, wife of another victim, Cedric Asiavugwa, pushed for a "full disclosure" of what went wrong.

"My biggest heartbreak is that it is a crash that could have been avoided," Mwirigi said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boeing 737 Max, grounded since 2019, gets FAA approval to fly again

Latest Stories

  • Report: NHL could ask players to defer more salary in 2020-21

    The players' share is shrinking, but deferring more payments might be the only way to get NHL back on the ice.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Knicks move up in draft, acquire No. 23 pick from Jazz

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • Raptors running out of time to find home for 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

    "We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence."

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M among 10 Week 12 games postponed due to COVID-19

    Four Week 12 college football games have already been canceled or postponed. Four SEC games were postponed last week.

  • Mavs' Porzingis to miss start of season after knee surgery

    DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson told Dallas radion station 105.3 The Fan on Monday the club was being cautious with Luka Doncic's European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury earlier in his career.The NBA is in the midst of a short off-season after the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season ended on the final day of September in the playoff bubble in Florida. Training camps are set to open Dec. 1, with the 72-game season scheduled to start Dec. 22.Porzingis injured his right knee in the opener of a first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers in the bubble in August. The 7-foot-3 Latvian had surgery in early October.Dallas ended a three-year run of missing the playoffs behind the 21-year-old sensation Doncic and Porzingis, who played the next two games after the injury before missing the rest of a series won by the Clippers in six games.Porzingis averaged 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds in his first season with Dallas. He missed all of 2018-19 after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during what ended up being his final game with the New York Knicks in February 2018.The Mavericks acquired Porzingis in a seven-player deal before the trading deadline in 2019 and immediately said he wouldn’t play the rest of that season. He signed a $158 million, five-year max contract with Dallas in July 2019.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Francisco Lindor should pull a James Harden — and demand a trade to the Yankees

    As NBA stars seize power over their futures, MLB's players are tossed about on the whims of increasingly callous, budget-conscious teams. Can Francisco Lindor begin to change that?

  • Sexual harassment uncovered at Dan Snyder's Native American foundation

    An executive at another of Dan Snyder's business entities has been accused of sexual harassment.

  • Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman named MLS Defender of the Year

    NEW YORK — Nashville SC centre back Walker Zimmerman has been named the 2020 MLS Defender of the Year.Zimmerman was runner-up to Minnesota's Ike Opara last year.The 27-year-old U.S. international received 28.37 per cent of votes from MLS clubs' technical staff, players and the media. Philadelphia's Mark McKenzie was second at 23.04 per cent and Columbus' Jonathan Mensah third at 16.07.Toronto FC's Chris Mavinga was fifth at 3.99 with teammate Richie Laryea sixth at 3.03.Zimmerman anchored a stingy defence that helped Nashville become just the sixth expansion club in MLS history to clinch a playoff spot in its inaugural season. Nashville posted a goals-against average of 0.96 goals per game, the best ever by an expansion club, and tied for the league lead with nine clean sheets this season.The club allowed 22 goals in 23 games this season, third-fewest in the league, and only two goals more than league-leading Philadelphia.Zimmerman scored three goals, including the franchise's first goal in its inaugural match Feb. 21, and added one assist in 22 starts this season. He led the league with 69 headed clearances, while his 64 aerials won were tied for sixth-most. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020The Canadian Press

  • 2020 NBA draft: Marquette’s Markus Howard ready to prove he belongs in the league

    Markus Howard can shoot and score, but there is one issue that scouts still can’t get over: He’s 5-foot-11.

  • A Cubs fan in need of a kidney found help from an unlikely source ... a White Sox fan

    Cubs and White Sox fans can find common ground when something important is on the line.

  • Barcelona's Busquets to miss match against Atlético Madrid

    BARCELONA, Spain — Sergio Busquets will miss Barcelona's match against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league because of a knee injury.Barcelona said Wednesday that Busquets has a sprained ligament in his left knee, an injury he sustained last weekend playing for Spain in the Nations League.The Catalan club said the midfielder will not play in this Saturday's match in Madrid and the “evolution of the injury will condition his availability” for future games.Busquets has started eight times for Barcelona this season.Atlético will be without former Barcelona striker Luis Suárez because of a positive coronavirus test while he was with Uruguay's national team.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • ASICS' hydration-friendly Runners Face Cover is back in stock--get yours before they sell out again

    One satisfied customer called it "the best face cover for running performance."

  • How many games could an NFC East all-star team win? Would it win the NFC?

    Maybe putting together an NFC East all-star team could give that division one good team.

  • NASCAR: Matt Kenseth says he's done racing full-time

    Kenseth, 48, was tabbed as Kyle Larson's replacement after Larson was fired in April.

  • Shop official hats ahead of the 2020 NBA draft

    You can choose between a snapback, adjustable or cuffed knit hat.