FA write to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal after explosive VAR rant and remarkable statement

The Football Association (FA) have written to both Mikel Arteta and Arsenal to seek their observations following comments made in the media after Saturday’s game at Newcastle.

The Gunners boss called Anthony Gordon's winning goal for Newcastle an “absolute disgrace” following his side's 1-0 loss at St James’ Park.

Arteta described the decision to award the goal as “embarrassing” and said that he felt “ashamed” by the standard of officiating in the Premier League.

Arsenal then issued a statement in which they “wholeheartedly” backed Arteta’s comments “after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors”.

Mikel Arteta launched a furious rant after Arsenal's controversial loss at Newcastle (Getty Images)

Arteta has been criticised for his rant and now both he and Arsenal have been contacted by the FA for their observations.

Arsenal are at risk of having breached FA rules regarding media comments, specifically Rule E3.1.

The FA contact those involved for their written observations three business days after being made aware of comments in the media or on social media.

If observations are requested, those involved have three business days to respond. The FA then have have three further business days to decide whether to: issue a charge; issue a formal warning; remind those involved of their responsibilities or take no further action.

If a charge is issued, those involved have three further business days to reply. A regulatory commission hearing would take place within 10 business days of the reply by those involved and they would decide the punishment.

There are no set sanctions for FA Rule E3.1, so any penalty ultimately imposed for proven or admitted charges would be solely at the commission’s discretion.

Post-match comments in the media or on social media are permitted if they solely criticise a match official’s performance or competence.

However, if the comments imply bias, attack their integrity, are personally offensive, prolonged, or particularly unreasonable it could lead to the FA issuing a charge or formal warning; reminding those involved of their responsibilities or taking no further action depending on the seriousness of the incident or track record of those involved.