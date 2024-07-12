Gareth Southgate says it is ‘emotionally impossible’ to decide on his future now

England 's head coach Gareth Southgate walks near the media centre at the team's base camp, the Weimarer Land golf resort, on Friday. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

The Football Association will attempt to keep Gareth Southgate beyond his current contract even if England lose to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

Southgate’s deal expires in December and talks over his future have been put on ice until the Euros are over. But the manager retains the support of key figures at the FA and there is a desire for him to lead England into the 2026 World Cup.

Related: Time for England fans to afford Gareth Southgate the love he deserves

It remains to be seen whether Southgate will want a new challenge. He suggested before the tournament that he would have to go if England did not return as champions. He has also endured heavy criticism from supporters and television pundits.

But Southgate’s record over the past eight years is impeccable and he has created more history by leading England into their first major men’s final on foreign soil. His decision to bring on Ollie Watkins in the semi-final against the Netherlands paid off when the striker scored a brilliant late winner in Dortmund.

Southgate has previously led England to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup, the quarter-final of the 2022 edition and the Euro 2020 final, which was lost on penalties to Italy. He considered quitting after losing to France at the 2022 World Cup.

The FA’s chief executive, Mark Bullingham, is a staunch supporter of Southgate. A full review is planned after the final against Spain, who are regarded as favourites. The FA has a succession plan in place, with Newcastle’s Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino believed to be under consideration.