FA in talks with the Government over football's grass-roots return

Grass-roots football was halted in March

The Football Association is in talks with the Government about protocols for how grass-roots football could return later this year.

Although the most recent easing of restrictions allows people who play contact or team sports to practise in groups of up to six, two-metre social distancing rules mean no matches or physical contact.

Football, cricket and hockey are unlikely to be among sports that return in the next phase of lockdown changes, with Sport England and the Sport and Recreation Alliance looking at indoor sports that can socially distance with their guidelines. This includes leisure centres, gyms, badminton courts and some modified versions of netball with reduced teams.

Rugby has also looked at how it could modify to keep people involved while contact training and full-sized matches are outlawed.

Grass-roots football was stopped in March. Although there are fears that divisions in the English Football League and the National League will not be financially viable without fans and so might not return until 2021, the FA hopes that the grass-roots game will resume this year and has taken encouragement from how other sectors of society have introduced modifications to return gradually.

The Government has allowed golf, tennis, fishing and water sports to resume and some elite sport has also restarted behind closed doors.

Some athletics clubs have again begun socially distanced sessions, subject to maximum groups of six and two-metre social distancing. Hockey has drawn up a five-step plan to return that could next involve small group training and some tackling and marking.

Cycling clubs could also resume some group activity next month as part of their plan for the phased reintroduction of local and national racing over the next four months.