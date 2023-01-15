FA ‘strongly condemns’ Aaron Ramsdale attack as Tottenham vow to ban fan

PA Sport Staff
·4 min read
  • 1/4

    FA ‘strongly condemns’ Aaron Ramsdale attack as Tottenham vow to ban fan

  • Aaron Ramsdale, centre, is held back by team-mates after being confronted by a fan following the final whistle
    2/4

    FA ‘strongly condemns’ Aaron Ramsdale attack as Tottenham vow to ban fan

    Aaron Ramsdale, centre, is held back by team-mates after being confronted by a fan following the final whistle
    Nick Potts
  • Aaron Ramsdale
    3/4

    FA ‘strongly condemns’ Aaron Ramsdale attack as Tottenham vow to ban fan

    Aaron Ramsdale
    Nick Potts
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Aaron Ramsdale
    4/4

    FA ‘strongly condemns’ Aaron Ramsdale attack as Tottenham vow to ban fan

    Aaron Ramsdale
    Nick Potts
Aaron Ramsdale, centre, is held back by team-mates after being confronted by a fan following the final whistle
Aaron Ramsdale
Aaron Ramsdale

The Football Association has “strongly condemned” the incident which saw Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale attacked by a fan after his side’s victory over Tottenham in the north London derby.

A spectator jumped onto the advertising hoardings behind the goal after Arsenal’s 2-0 win and tried to kick Ramsdale in the back.

A statement from the FA read: “We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today’s Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

“This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

Tottenham said they had already reviewed CCTV footage to identify the supporter and would take the “strongest possible action”, including an “immediate” stadium ban.

“We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match,” a club statement read.

“Violence in any form has no place in football.”

A statement from the Metropolitan Police on Sunday evening read: “Following the Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal match on Sunday, 15 January, police received a report of an assault on an Arsenal player after the end of the match.

“Enquiries are ongoing. There has been no arrest.”

Aaron Ramsdale, centre, is held back by team-mates after being confronted by a fan following the final whistle
Aaron Ramsdale, centre, is held back by team-mates after being confronted by a fan following the final whistle (Nick Potts/PA)

Speaking after the game, Ramsdale told Sky Sports: “The Spurs fans were giving me some throughout the second half, I gave them some back, which to the few people I did do it to, was probably well-greeted, sportsmanship-like.

“Then a fan tried to jump over and give me a little punch on the back. That’s what happened and it’s a shame because it’s just a game of football at the end of the day.

“I think both sets of players tried to bring me away. Thankfully nothing actually happened too drastic. It’s a sour taste, but I’m sure we’ll enjoy it when we go back in the dressing room.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who claimed he had not seen the incident, was asked if he was concerned that players could be attacked so easily.

“We will deal with that,” Arteta said. “There’s nothing we can do right now. I don’t want that taking 0.0001 per cent of the enjoyment and satisfaction that we have at this moment. We will deal with that tomorrow.”

Aaron Ramsdale
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale celebrates his side’s second goal of the game, scored by team-mate Martin Odegaard, not pictured, during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said: “If it happened, this type of situation, it’s not good.

“To be able to show always respect is better, in any moment, for the opponent, for the players. If it happened, I didn’t like it.”

Tottenham defender Eric Dier, who served a four-match suspension in 2020 for marching into the crowd to confront an abusive spectator after an FA Cup loss to Norwich, described the Ramsdale incident as “unacceptable”.

He told Sky Sports: “I didn’t see it, but obviously it’s just unacceptable really. There’s nothing more I can say other than it’s unacceptable and it shouldn’t have happened.”

Aaron Ramsdale
Aaron Ramsdale enjoys Arsenal’s derby win (Nick Potts/PA)

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League condemns the behaviour of a fan at the conclusion of the Tottenham Hotspur FC and Arsenal FC match this evening.

“There is no place in football for acts of violence, and under no circumstance should players be attacked or fear for their safety at games.

“The League will support the clubs and relevant authorities in taking the strongest possible action against the individual responsible.”

A statement on the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Twitter account after the incident read: “Violence towards players is completely unacceptable. These types of incidents are happening far too often.

“Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them to be properly enforced.

“As the players’ union we treat this as a priority issue. We will be continuing to work with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work.”

Ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp, working as a Sky Sports pundit, said: “It’s completely unacceptable from the Spurs fan.

“This is part of football, you’re always going to get a little bit of stick. But for a fan to come and do that, come and try to kick a player that’s played on the pitch, it’s completely unacceptable.

“I’m sure Spurs will act accordingly. He should not be allowed in a football stadium, that guy. It’s completely out of order.”

Latest Stories

  • Spectator aims kick at Arsenal goalkeeper after EPL game

    LONDON (AP) — A spectator climbed onto an advertising board and appeared to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. The incident took place moments after the final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Ramsdale went to pick up his water bottle from behind one of the goals. The spectator leaped over the railing, mounted the hoarding and aimed a kick at Ramsdale's back before getting back into the crowd in the South Stand. R

  • Britain to send 14 of its main battle tanks, more weaponry to Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said late on Saturday that Britain would send 14 of its main battle tanks along with additional artillery support to Ukraine, disregarding criticism from the Russian Embassy in London. A squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks will go into the country in the coming weeks and around 30 self-propelled AS90 guns, operated by five gunners, are expected to follow, the British prime minister's office said in a statement. The UK will also begin training Ukrainian forces to use the tanks and guns in the coming days.

  • Mikel Arteta sees little margin for error if Arsenal are to become champions

    The Gunners won at Tottenham and hold an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

    MIAMI (AP) — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play. That got him ejected from the game, further depleting an already short-handed Miami roster, and the Hea

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Prescott shrugs off picks for Cowboys' playoff visit to Bucs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott wasn't even going to talk about interceptions before a smaller group of reporters stopped the star Dallas quarterback after his regular session with the media. “Honestly,” Prescott said Friday, “I'm not even thinking about them right now.” The football world is talking about them, and the chatter will continue all the way to Monday night when the Cowboys (12-5) visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (8-9) in a wild-card playoff. Here's the rundown: A career-high 15 inter

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Joy Drop: Can a new book on running inspire me to get out in this mess?

    Friends, as the weekend approaches, I am excited to share some happy news and wonderful happenings with you. Let's start with some amazingness from the IIHF U18 women's world championships. I just loved when sports cross over and goals or finishes are inspired by other games and techniques. Fourteen-year-old Slovakian superstar Nela Lopušanová wowed hockey fans with her "Michigan" goal. It's called that in tribute to the University of Michigan's Mike Legg, who scored the first lacrosse-style goa

  • Celtics pull away in 4th, beat Nets 109-98 for 5th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Brooklyn 109-98 on Thursday night in the Nets' first game since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Marcus Smart added 16 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who played without Jaylen Brown because of an injury. Malcolm Brogdon also scored 16 points, teaming with fellow backup guard Payton Pritchard to lead the decisive spurt early in the fourth that sent the Celtics

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s