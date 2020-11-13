FA prioritise ‘ambassadorial’ figure as new chair following Greg Clarke departure

The FA are prioritising an “ambassadorial” figure who has previously worked in football as they seek to replace Greg Clarke as chairman.

The appointment is seen as a “defining” one for the FA, especially given the nature of the 63-year-old’s departure - after a series of controversial comments at a government hearing.

It currently seems unlikely that it would be an ex-footballer, but the governing body do realise the need for more former players on the board, as well as more diversity. The FA will use headhunters beyond the usual area, in order to work off as diverse a shortlist as possible.

Many see Sue Campbell - previously chairman of UK Sport - as the leading contender. Any new chairman would have to spearhead the hosting of European Championships in the men’s and women’s game, as well as a potential 2030 World Cup bid.

It is understood there was a lot of anger within the FA about Clarke’s comments.

Meanwhile, the Football Association is hopeful that a certain number of fans will be able to attend the much-anticipated England vs Scotland match at Euro 2020, as news of a vaccine changes the landscape for what is a complicated tournament to stage.

Thursday night’s results ensured Scotland will meet England at Wembley on 18 June for a historic restaging of their Euro 96 game, and the governing body is exploring every option to try and get fans in, even if it is accepted that a full Wembley is unlikely.

Such plans include liaising with the government’s Sports Technology and Innovation Group - set up in September to investigate potential solutions to getting supporters back in - and possibilities like conducting Covid-19 tests outside the stadium and in its immediate area.

The competition is set to be hosted across 12 cities, which naturally poses greater problems at a time of global pandemic. Uefa have been looking at a number of options about what they can do - including single-country hosts - and are expected to make a final decision in the next two months. The FA is “very optimistic” that Wembley will end up staging its allocated games.

These ideas are all in very early stages, and there is the realisation that the situation could change greatly over the next few months - especially with a vaccine.

Uefa nevertheless has to start coming up with a plan that is workable in a number of situations, to start allowing logistics for the qualified teams.

