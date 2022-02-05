FA and Premier League urged to help tackle gender-based violence

Alexandra Topping
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

UK football’s most powerful bodies are facing calls to follow the lead of the US in tackling gender-based violence, including by letting clubs suspend players suspected of abusive behaviour without pay.

In a letter seen by the Guardian, the CEOs of the Football Association and the Premier League have been urged to decide “which side they are on when it comes to violence against women and girls”.

The letter has been sent by the feminist group Level Up, the End Violence Coalition and the Three Hijabis, who last year launched an anti-racism campaign after black England players were subjected to a torrent of abuse after the Euro 2020 final.

It outlines demands including following the lead of Major League Baseball (MLB) and the NFL, where players suspected of domestic abuse, sexual violence or child abuse can be suspended without pay.

It also calls for mandatory training for staff at every level on gender-based violence, a charter outlining minimum standards, clear sexual misconduct policies including disciplinary procedures, and prevention programmes in academies.

“This week has seen football make the headlines for all the wrong reasons. It is clear that our beautiful game has an ugly underside when it comes to violence against women,” the letter states. “It’s time for the FA and Premier League to confront a culture of gender-based violence.”

The Scottish club Raith Rovers made a U-turn on Thursday after days of mounting anger over its signing of David Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case in 2017.

It comes against a backdrop of allegations against Premier League players including Mason Greenwood and Benjamin Mendy. Greenwood, a Manchester United striker, was released on bail on Wednesday after his arrest on suspicion of rape, assault and threats to kill. Separately, the Manchester City defender Mendy is accused of nine offences, including rape and attempted rape, relating to six alleged victims.

“This is not about individual clubs or players, it’s about the whole game, and the Premier League and FA [Football Association] need to lead from the top,” said Janey Starling, a co-director of Level Up, which this week launched a petition calling for action.

“This is a huge opportunity. If the Premier League can implement a gender-based violence policy and if professional football in the UK will take a stand on this, it will have a huge impact across the rest of society. I genuinely believe they could have more influence than the government,” she said.

Andrea Simon, the director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, said American football and baseball had shown that sports governing bodies could be more proactive. “We’ve seen the impact of campaigns to keep racism out of football in shaping fans’ attitudes and behaviours. Now it’s time for the sport to look at its problem with violence against women,” she said.

In 2018 the former Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was suspended for 40 games without pay for violating the MLB’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, despite not facing criminal charges after his ex-wife detailed physical, mental and emotional abuse. Since the policy was implemented in 2015, 14 players have been suspended for violating it, with suspensions ranging from 15 to 162 games. Five were placed on paid administrative leave.

Shaista Aziz, a football fan and anti-racism campaigner, who along with Amna Abdullatif and Huda Jawad formed the Three Hijabis, said football was part of the “DNA of the UK” and had to seize the opportunity. “For football to wash its hands and look the other way in relation to misogyny and all forms of oppression and violence is just not acceptable,” she said.

In a statement, the FA said it condemned violence and prejudice including misogyny, and it encouraged victims or witnesses of abuse to report to the police. It said it had an equality policy, every club had a code of conduct, and its regulatory framework allowed it to take action against anyone breaching its policies or regulations.

“If incidents of this nature take place in a football environment, the FA will take the allegations extremely seriously and will take action within its jurisdiction. Any such case would be investigated once any criminal or statutory investigation is concluded,” it said.

A Premier League spokesperson said it was developing a gender equality strategy to “address serious issues” including misogyny and violence against women, and it was talking to the Home Office about supporting work to tackle violence against women.

Workshops in academies explored healthy relationships, consent, sexual harassment and bullying, it added. “The Premier League strongly condemns any form of abuse or violence against women and girls and takes these issues extremely seriously,” the spokesperson said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • 3 Montreal high school basketball coaches charged with sex crimes involving minors

    Montreal police said Thursday they were looking for other possible victims after three coaches linked to a St-Laurent borough high school were charged with various sex crimes. The three staff members from École Saint-Laurent appeared before a judge at the Montreal courthouse Thursday. They face eight charges between them, involving two women who were minors at the time of the alleged offences between 2008 and 2017. Daniel Lacasse, 43, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, were arreste

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Analysis: Chiefs kicking themselves for not kicking it

    The Kansas City Chiefs were so tantalizingly close to the end zone and a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl that they clean forgot the lessons imparted just two months ago by their division rivals. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers got greedy against the Chiefs, going for touchdowns instead of field goals just before halftime. Not taking the points backfired and led to losses to K.C. in both cases. The Chiefs could have sent Harrison Butker out for a chip shot field goal and

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's

  • Nurse, Jenner notch hat tricks, Canada defeats Finland 11-1 in Olympic women's hockey

    BEIJING — Sarah Nurse and Brianne Jenner each scored hat tricks for Canada in an 11-1 win over Finland in Olympic women's hockey Saturday. Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey each scored twice for Canada, which improved to 2-0 in Pool A. Jamie Lee Rattray also scored in the victory and Natalie Spooner had four assists. Canadian starter Ann-Renée Desbiens made 28 saves for her second win of the tournament. Minnimari Tuominen scored Finland's lone goal. Meeri Raisanen stopped 28 of 35 shots over two pe

  • 2-time Olympic champion Mayer to open downhill training

    BEIJING (AP) — Austrian skier Matthias Mayer will be the first athlete to test the downhill course at the Beijing Olympics after drawing the No. 1 bib for Thursday’s official training session. Mayer is aiming for his third gold medal in as many Olympics. He won the downhill in 2014 and the super-G in 2018. His father, Helmut, was a silver medalist in the first Olympic super-G in 1988. No active racers have been on the course, which is named “Rock,” because test events were canceled over the last

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Bengals will arrive in L.A. 5 days ahead of Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati weather isn't getting any friendlier, so the Super Bowl-bound Bengals plan to arrive in Los Angeles five days early to prepare for the Feb. 13 game. The Bengals will land on Feb. 8. They'll practice at UCLA's Drake Stadium. The temperature in L.A. should be in the 70s by the time the Bengals get back at it next week. Although it was an unseasonable 60 degrees and pleasant in southern Ohio on Tuesday, nobody is fooled. A storm heading this way is expected to hit t

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi