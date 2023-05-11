Manchester United and Manchester City fans heading to next month's FA Cup final will have access to 120 coaches to aid their travel after the Football Association procured additional buses due to a rail strike.

Each club has been allocated 60 vehicles by the FA to compensate for the lack of national rail services to transport supporters to London for the game on Saturday June 3 due to planned industrial action on the railways. English football's governing body has also worked with Brent Council to set up a park and walk facility at Fryent Country Park to provide additional parking services for fans who drive to Wembley. The head of external operations at the FA, Tom Legg, said: "We have worked closely with both clubs and travel operators to put in place alternative options for supporters coming to Wembley Stadium for the showpiece event of the season. "We would urge anyone travelling to the game to plan their journey well in advance and to consider the options in place to support them." Spaces on the coaches, at a cost of £60 per adult and £55 for under-16s, are only available to supporters with a valid matchday ticket bought via their club.

The article FA organise extra coaches to help Manchester United and City fans attend FA Cup final amid strikes appeared first on Planetsport.com.