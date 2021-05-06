FA Match Expands Executive and Recruiting Teams; Adds Service Offering for International Advisors

FA Match brings on Amy Rizzo and Michael Gardia, CFP as Managing Directors, Bonnie Noble as Director of Customer Success, and Alex Katsabanis as Vice President of Recruiting

Amy Rizzo, Michael Gardia, Bonnie Noble, Alex Katsabanis

Amy Rizzo, Michael Gardia, Bonnie Noble, Alex Katsabanis

Longmeadow, MA, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FA Match, the industry's only data-driven solution for advisor recruiting, today announced the nationwide expansion of their leadership team including Amy Rizzo as Managing Director; Michael Gardia as Managing Director; Bonnie Noble as Director of Customer Success; Alex Katsabanis as Vice President of Recruiting; and account executives Miles Robertson, August Van, and Josh House.

“This is an important milestone for FA Match and we are fired up,” said Ryan Shanks, co-founder, and CEO. “As we enter into this next growth stage, it’s critical we have the right team behind us – a team of experienced industry professionals who know advisors through-and-through, bring new perspectives to the table, and are willing to break existing barriers in the name of doing what’s right. We’re proud to say, we found them.”

As Managing Director, Amy Rizzo will lead FA Match’s first-ever search and consulting services for advisors and firms with an international presence or who serve offshore clients. In addition, she will help expand FA Match’s high-touch consulting offerings, Advisor Agent – one-on-one strategic coaching and recruitment support for high performing advisors – and Propel, FA Match’s white-glove, bespoke service for firms that combines the benefits of Advisor Match™ technology with a personalized recruitment strategy and advisor outreach.

Rizzo brings over 20 years of experience to this role, most recently as Regional Executive for Alex. Brown, a Division of Raymond James, where she led targeted regional growth and advisor recruitment to serve clients in the UHNW and offshore space. Rizzo is based in Denver.

“Ryan and his team have a clear vision for where we will take this industry, and I could not be prouder to be a part of it,” said Rizzo. “We’re especially eager to apply my background in international advisors and offshore clients – FA Match’s data-driven algorithm has the potential to eliminate the pain points that often exist with overseas recruiting.”

Story continues

Michael Gardia, CFP® joins as Managing Director, where he will manage lead-generation and general recruiting efforts, as well as provide hands-on consulting and recruitment services to firms through Propel. A seasoned expert, Gardia founded executive placement firm, Rival Sourcing in 2017. Prior, Gardia built a successful financial planning practice as a financial advisor with Ameriprise and JP Morgan, where he acquired a first-person understanding of the opportunities and challenges advisors face. In this role, Gardia will oversee the West Coast recruiting team based in Los Angeles.

Rizzo’s and Gardia’s expertise as managing directors will be critical as FA Match grows its base of advisors in the $500M+ AUM range.

“Recruiting is a people-first business, and FA Match has figured out how to scale it with a search capability that is unparalleled,” said Gardia. “As both an advisor and a recruiter, I know how ground-breaking this platform is, and can be, for the entire industry. We’re just getting started.”

As Director of Customer Success, Bonnie Noble will lead sales, onboarding, and adoption for advisors and firms who use FA Match. For over 15 years, Noble has worked with leading SaaS technology companies focused on prioritizing the client experience, improving lead conversion through utilizing tech stack functionality, and expanding advisor adoption of software platforms. Most recently, Noble led onboarding and training programs for the aggregation platform, CircleBlack. Other past clients include T-Mobile/Sprint. Noble is based in Denver.

“As a recruitment technology platform, customer success is the heart of our business,” said Noble. “My mission is to create an unforgettable experience for each and every advisor who places their trust in FA Match. This is a fresh, innovative team and I can’t wait to show the industry what’s in store for our advisors and firms.”

As VP of Recruiting, Alex Katsabanis is based in Miami and brings over 20 years of experience in business and transition consulting to FA Match. In this role, Katsabanis will focus on lead generation for FA Match’s 90-Day-Sprint offering, a bespoke consulting service for firms seeking quick results and who want actionable recruitment strategies and pipelines of best-fit advisor leads.

Account Executives, Miles Robertson, August Van, and Josh House join FA Match from Rival Consulting and are based in Los Angeles. As account executives, they will recruit high-performing advisors to the platform and will help guide both parties through the search process.

FA Match is leading a new revolution of transparent, data-driven recruitment offerings. Centered around human connection, the Advisor Match™ A.I. technology enables both advisors and firms to connect with one another based on a series of match criteria – including AUM, transition needs/support, location, advisor experience, firm type, and more. FA Match then alerts the firms and advisors of their highest-ranked matches and gives them an opportunity to connect via a video call. The entire process is streamlined and action-oriented.

FA Match is free for advisors. Firms pay a monthly fee of $200 to use the platform, and a flat fee of $10,000 once the advisor is placed. As of May 1, 2021, FA Match has facilitated 1,168 connection requests between advisors and firms. The average AUM of advisors active on the FA Match platform is $64.2M, while the average AUM of firms is $10.6B.

For media inquiries, contact media@famatch.com. For more information or to sign up, visit www.famatch.com.

About FA Match

Founded by industry veterans looking for a better solution, FA Match is the only dedicated, data-driven career platform that helps financial advisors find the best home for their books of business. With its advanced A.I. and an approach centered on human connection, the platform is a trusted solution for advisors and firms including RIA's, hybrid-RIA's, wirehouses, banks, and OSJ's. FA Match is headquartered in Longmeadow, MA. For more information, visit www.famatch.com.

###

Attachment

CONTACT: Ryan Shanks FA Match 413-754-3254 media@famatch.com



