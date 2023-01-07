FA launches investigation after alleged homophobic chanting at Old Trafford

Ian Parker, PA
·2 min read

The Football Association has launched an investigation into alleged homophobic chanting which was heard during Manchester United’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Everton on Friday night.

The chant was seemingly directed at Everton manager Frank Lampard during the second half of the match at Old Trafford, and referred to his long association with Chelsea where he was both a player and manager.

A statement from the governing body said: “We strongly condemn the use of the term ‘rent boy’ and we are determined to drive it out of our game.

“We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard’s side lost 3-1 at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.”

A statement from United said: “Homophobia, like all forms of discrimination, has no place in football. Manchester United is proud of our diverse fan base and the work we have done to reduce instances like we sadly heard today.

“We will continue to campaign for inclusivity and to tackle discriminatory abuse whether inside stadiums or online. This includes working with fan groups to educate fans on the offence which discriminatory language causes.”

Rainbow Devils, United’s LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, called on the club to identify those responsible for the chants and to take action.

“We strongly condemn the taunting of Frank Lampard with the illegal and homophobic chant from a section of our fans and call for the club to take action,” the group said in a tweet.

“We call on Manchester United to do everything in their power to identify the culprits and deal with them in the strongest possible manner.”

Latest Stories

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resusc

  • If NFL truly cares about players, only course of action is to cancel game in wake of Damar Hamlin injury

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By now we've all seen the footage. Midway through the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, ball tucked under his right arm, plowed into Damar Hamlin, the Bills defensive back who hauled him to the ground. On the Richter scale we use to measure pro football's sei

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Maple Leafs look ahead to opportunity for blue line to gain familiarity

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs blue line regained some familiar faces playing alongside each other on Tuesday night. Toronto's 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues was the first time the team had defencemen Rasmus Sandin, Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie all playing in the same game since Nov. 11. It was Sandin's first game back from a four-game absence due to a neck injury. For Rielly, it was his third game back from a knee injury that cost him 15 games. Brodie, meanwhile, missed 12 games bec

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • In The Rings: Formative steps underway for curling players' association

    A new quadrennial has done little to improve the often perplexing elite curling scene. A sport that still clings to amateur roots despite a growing shift to professional status seems stunted by a lack of unity among the various power brokers. Many elite domestic and international curlers have had issues for years with scheduling, convoluted ranking point setups, rule changes and in many cases, a general lack of communication. "There's not a whole lot of working together with this," Canadian skip

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell