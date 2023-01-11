The Arsenal players line up before the FA Cup 3rd round match between Oxford United and Arsenal/FA investigate suspicious bets placed on Oxford United vs Arsenal - David Price/Getty Images

The Football Association is investigating allegedly suspicious bets placed on an Oxford United defender booked during their FA Cup defeat against Arsenal.

A phone message which is said to have been seen by the FA is believed to predict that Ciaron Brown would receive a yellow card. The governing body is thought to have also seen a betting slip showing a £200 bet had been placed at odds of 8-1.

A dossier of claims including phone messages sent before kick-off are being reviewed. One bookmaker is reported to have paid out more than £1,600.

Brown, 24, was booked in the 59th minute for fouling Bukayo Saka with the score at 0-0. It is unclear how many bets were placed on the incident. A report in the Daily Mail says several Arsenal fans were witnessed celebrating after Brown was booked, with "several of them bragging about winning hundreds of pounds".

The report stating a potential spot-fixing investigation had been launched has been independently corroborated by Telegraph Sport. Oxford United were also contacted for comment.

The Premier League leaders were frustrated in the first half by a well-organised and disciplined Oxford side before eventually overpowering their League One opponents.

Eddie Nketiah scored twice in six second-half minutes after Mohamed Elneny's opener to secure Arsenal's progression to the fourth round.

Arsenal have been drawn against Premier League title rivals Manchester City and manager Mikel Arteta hailed Nketiah's performance in the third-round victory.

"He showed great composure," said Arteta. "He's a great finisher, with the timing of his runs as well. He showed his quality and his work-rate is getting better and better. I'm really happy with him."

Oxford's fans held up a huge banner behind the goal reading "SOS Support Our Stadium. Secure Our Future. 24/01/23".

This was a reference to plans to build a new stadium and move away from the Kassam, which will be discussed by Oxford council officials on 24 January and which the club regard as vital if they are to have a more prosperous future.