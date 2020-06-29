FA to cut jobs after coronavirus pandemic causes losses of up to £300m

The FA Cup trophy is seen ahead the FA Cup Second Round match between Maldon and Tiptree FC abd Newport County AFC at The Wallace Binder Ground on November 29, 2019 - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Football Association is close to announcing job losses and potential funding cuts for developing areas of the game as it faces a financial black hole of up to £300 million after Covid-19.

England's men and women's senior set ups are likely to escape serious hits, but some minority areas, such as support for futsal, are understood to be vulnerable.

The governing body will announce several new budgetary constraints as soon as today, with losses estimated at between £100 million and £300 million.

However, football's resumption, and the potential return of fans by October, has slightly eased the pressure on the FA to launch one of the biggest financial shake-ups in its history.

Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief executive, confirmed two weeks ago that the governing body stands to lose "anywhere between £100 million and £300 million" — with the middle tier of football set to be the worst hit. Bullingham said at the time that the figures were "massively significant for us, and we’ve taken out extra borrowing so we can spread that loss over four years".

Bullingham confirmed Wembley could eventually be considered as a trial stadium for matches returning with small groups of fans or with no away support. “When people looked at neutral venues there were a lot of things about Wembley that were attractive, which could also make it attractive for a trial," he said. "But we’re a bit away from that, we’ve only just started having the conversations as to what the stage five protocols will look like.”

The absence of any football at Wembley during the coronavirus lockdown quickly had a direct impact on the FA. The national stadium, as well as Villa Park, were due to host three games as part of the final preparations for Euro 2020, at which Wembley would have staged another seven matches this summer, including both semi-finals and the final.

Non-league football clubs, meanwhile, are working towards a potential September start date for the 2020-21 season, but have been told that FA Vase and FA Cup replays up until the third round could be scrapped.

At a meeting with leagues and teams in Steps Five and Six of the football pyramid, the FA also outlined a series of scenarios for the return of semi-professional and amateur football in England, including the clear expectation that matches would not restart without fans.

According to a source, the meeting also included news of a cut in funding for the national game of almost 40 per cent and a reduction in FA Vase prize money of around six per cent.

This will compound existing deficiencies in grass-roots football facilities, with the FA estimating even before the coronavirus pandemic that it would take at least 25 years to provide a basic standard at the current rate of investment.

Prime minister Boris Johnson then promised during the general election campaign that more than £500 million would be spent on improving grass-roots football facilities ahead of a planned bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The wet weather had already led to numerous cancellations this winter even before the amateur football season was brought to a premature end. The FA made Wembley available to the National Health Service for use in the national fight against the coronavirus.