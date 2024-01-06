FA Cup third round on TV: Watch Arsenal v Liverpool live on BBC One on Sunday

FA Cup third round on the BBC: Arsenal v Liverpool Date: Sunday, 7 January Venue: Emirates Stadium Kick-off: 16:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; follow live text on the BBC Sport website & app

Arsenal host Liverpool in a heavyweight FA Cup third-round tie on Sunday - a match you can watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The Gunners are record 14-time winners of the competition, while Liverpool have won it eight times.

Gary Lineker will present the build-up from Emirates Stadium from 16:00 GMT on BBC One, with kick-off at 16:30 GMT.

He will be joined by Danny Murphy, who lifted the FA Cup in 2001 with Liverpool, and Martin Keown, a three-time FA Cup winner with Arsenal.

The BBC is also showing holders Manchester City against Huddersfield at Etihad Stadium on Sunday on the iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website and app.

The draw for the fourth round takes place next Monday at approximately 19:50 before Wigan's tie with Manchester United (20:15 kick-off).

FA Cup third round live televised games (all times GMT)

Sunday, 7 January

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town, 14:00 - live on iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website & app.

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham, 14:00 - live on S4C.

Arsenal v Liverpool, 16:30 - live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.

Monday, 8 January

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United, 20:15 - live on ITV1, ITV X

Follow on the BBC

There are two FA Cup commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra on Sunday, with all nine remaining ties available on BBC Local Radio, also available online (all times GMT).

Sunday, 7 January

Peterborough v Leeds - Alistair Bruce-Ball and Paul Robinson on 5 Live 14:00

Luton v Bolton on 5 Live Sports Extra 14:00

Monday, 8 January

Wigan v Manchester United on 5 Live 20:15

In addition, there is a Match of the Day highlights show on Sunday on BBC One at 22:30.

