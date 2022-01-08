FA Cup third round fixtures: Which games are on TV this weekend and how to watch them
The third round of the FA Cup will take place from Friday to Monday and so far none of the games have been postponed due to Covid.
The virus has impacted the first game up, though, as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive. This means the Spaniard was not present when his side beat Swindon Town at the County Ground on Friday night.
Chelsea and Liverpool are among the other top sides to have been hit by injuries and other absences, though games are expected to go ahead as planned.
Another nine third-round matches are set for broadcast across the weekend as the FA Cup takes centre stage.
Here’s all you need to know about the draw and where to watch those games.
All games plus broadcast details
Friday 7 January
Swindon Town 1-4 Manchester City
Saturday 8 January
Millwall vs Crystal Palace –12.45pm – ITV, ITV Hub
Bristol City vs Fulham – 12.30pm
Burnley vs Huddersfield Town – 12.30pm
Coventry City vs Derby County – 12.30pm
Hartlepool United vs Blackpool – 12.30pm
Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough – 12.30pm
Barnsley vs Ipswich Town/Barrow – 3pm
Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle – 3pm
Boreham Wood vs AFC Wimbledon – 3pm
Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading – 3pm
Leicester City vs Watford – 3pm
Newcastle United vs Cambridge United – 3pm
Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers – 3pm
Port Vale vs Brentford – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United – 3pm
West Brom vs Brighton – 3pm
Wigan vs Blackburn Rovers – 3pm
Hull City vs Everton – 5.30pm – BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Swansea City vs Southampton – 5.30pm – BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer
Chelsea vs Chesterfield – 5.30pm – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer
Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth – 5.30pm – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer
Sunday 9 January
Luton Town vs Harrogate Town – 12.30pm
Cardiff City vs Preston – 2pm – S4C, BBC iPlayer
Charlton vs Norwich City – 2pm
Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town – 2pm
Stoke City vs Leyton Orient – 2pm
Tottenham vs Morecambe – 2pm
Wolves vs Sheffield United – 2pm
West Ham vs Leeds United – 2.15pm – ITV1, ITV Hub
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal – 5.15pm – ITV1, ITV Hub
Monday 10 January
Manchester United vs Aston Villa – 7.55pm – BBC One, BBC iPlayer