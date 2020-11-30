FA Cup third round draw LIVE: Eighth-tier Marine draw Tottenham as Aston Villa face Liverpool

Club say improvements will be able to be made more swiftly

Eighth-tier Marine have been drawn at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Northern Premier League Division One side Marine became only the second side from the eighth tier to reach the third round after beating Havant & Waterlooville after extra time on Sunday.

National League North side Chorley will play Derby at home and Stockport, of the National League, have also been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham.

Holders Arsenal face Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium and another all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa against Liverpool at Villa Park.

