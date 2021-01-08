FA Cup third round: Alan Smith previews Arsenal vs Newcastle plus Chelsea, Tottenham, Crystal Palace cup tests

(Getty Images)

The qualities of Emile Smith Rowe were less well known. Europa League football is one thing, but holding your own against Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante is quite another. Following on, his creativity and touch at West Brom brought back memories of Jack Wilshere bossing the play.

As so often happens in these situations, Smith Rowe’s chance came about through desperation. Mikel Arteta didn’t seem all that keen to promote the playmaker, hoping instead that his senior stars would perk up. When they didn’t, there was no other choice. With Arteta’s credentials and decision-making getting widely questioned, the Spaniard turned to a player of unknown pedigree.

So, let’s hope now that the success, enthusiasm and sheer effort of the youngsters rubs off on those around them, particularly the likes of Willian and Nicolas Pepe — two figures that have often drifted through games looking disinterested.

We don’t actually know how good Pepe can become. Bought for a ridiculous sum (well done, Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal’s former head of football), the winger has yet to prove he can replicate his Lille form in red and white. Going further, you do have to wonder, looking at body language, how badly the lad wants to succeed.

Willian is different. With an excellent track record at Chelsea, we know he has the ability to influence games. Arsenal’s coaching staff, in turn, were expecting him to elevate the side, turn it back into a top-four outfit. So far, it has been the opposite. But that doesn’t mean the Brazilian can’t come again in a side energised by youth and better results.

That can easily happen. Just as talent can inspire, hard work and enthusiasm often prove infectious. If your team-mate alongside is busting a gut, you tend to follow suit out of support.

This FA Cup tie, then, is all about continuing the strides made in the last three games. Don’t let it slip. Keep that tempo and adventure that had been lost in the months before Christmas. Not only that, the Gunners won’t want to let go of this famous trophy, won so encouragingly in August and lifted by them so often over the last two decades.

Story continues

Not by the kids, though. For them, Wembley is something to aim at, as well as forming part of a process that will hopefully lift Arsenal on to higher ground.

Youth, in this case, is not being wasted on the young.

Marine vs Tottenham

Getty Images

I’ve been there a few times. You walk into a basic dressing room barely big enough for 11 players, never mind the small army accompanying a Premier League side.

Over in the corner, four or five dripping showers don’t look too promising. It’s going to be a race for hot water afterwards.

Then you have a look at a pitch that’s bare in patches and bobbly in others, nothing like the perfect surfaces you play on every week. At this point, top-flight footballers face an important choice. They can either knuckle down to ignore the less than luxurious surroundings or they let the situation affect them and don’t properly compete.

As a manager, that will be Jose Mourinho’s first concern.

If his Tottenham players think they’re too good to share a pitch with their Northern Premier League opponents, the afternoon will become more uncomfortable than it should.

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

The 2-0 win over Sheffield United last Saturday was both comfortable and complete, the kind of display to really please Palace boss Roy Hodgson ahead of a cup tie he could probably take or leave.

Don’t get me wrong, he’ll want a good display to maintain momentum, but if a much-changed team ends up falling to Wolves, I can’t see Hodgson losing much sleep.

He was talking this week about Max Meyer, a player who has hardly had a sniff of first-team action this season. When he arrived at the club, I thought the German playmaker could prove useful with his tricky industry.

But Meyer failed to make a proper mark and is now suffering within a deeper squad that includes the talented Eberechi Eze operating in the same position.

As a result, Molineux could act as a platform for Meyer to impress during this month’s transfer window.

Chelsea vs Morecambe

On the positive side, this could be a good chance for some struggling Chelsea performers to find a bit of form.

Timo Werner, for instance, might be able to end his goal drought and then look forward to the upcoming games in a better frame of mind.

The same goes for Kai Havertz, following an interrupted and difficult start. As long as the attitude is right, the two Germans can use the visit of League Two Morecambe as a springboard.

Frank Lampard, of course, can’t afford any slip-ups after some lacklustre displays from his expensively-assembled group.

Getting team selection right becomes very important. He has got to find the best balance against a side with nothing to lose and that should be full of running, having not played since Boxing Day, due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League.

Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read More

Arteta: Ozil legacy at Arsenal ‘unquestionable’ as exit edges closer

Arsenal vs Newcastle: Team news, predictions and how to watch FA Cup

William Saliba: Arteta told me I was not ready to play for Arsenal yet

Wilfried Zaha opens up on being left homeless at six years old

Crystal Palace XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup

Why has Havertz struggled at Chelsea? Resurgence could start in FA Cup