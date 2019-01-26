FA Cup roundup: Lampard's Derby shows steel yet again, while Man City cruises and Wolves escapes

Frank Lampard applauds the fans after Derby County beat Accrington Stanley in the fourth round of the FA Cup. (Getty)

With each passing week, Frank Lampard’s Derby County side seems to reinforce the notion it has the steel to gain Premier League promotion.

Derby gutted out a 1-0 win in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, thanks to a goal from Martyn Waghorn in the 78th minute.

In Lampard’s first season in charge as manager, he already has the Rams this deep in the competition for only the second time in a decade, and they currently sit sixth in the Championship table. That means they would compete in the play-off for the third and final spot for promotion if the season ended today.

Derby has been notoriously unlucky in that regard in recent seasons, having lost to the eventual play-off winner the last three times the club has participated, first against Queens Park Rangers in 2014, then against Hull City in 2016 and finally against Fulham last spring. Moreover, stoppage-time goals were the difference against QPR and Hull.

A red card for Accrington Stanley’s Daniel Barlaser (ground) helped Derby County advance. (Getty)

But Lampard has renewed the vigor around Derby, with several notable results this season. His team took down Manchester United at Old Trafford in the League Cup in September, and went on the road and ousted EPL side Southampton on penalties 10 days ago in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Derby has also recorded some eye-opening results in the Championship. The Rams beat second-place Norwich City 4-3 away, and ran third-place West Brom off its own pitch 4-1 in October. While current leaders Leeds United beat Derby in both meetings, the club has earned at least a point in six of seven matches against the other teams currently in the promotion battle.

On Saturday, Derby gained a man advantage in the 59th minute when Accrington Stanley’s Daniel Barlaser received a second yellow card for a reckless challenge. Waghorn punished the home side by scoring about 20 minutes later (via ESPN+):

#EmiratesFACup – RESULT: Accrington Stanley 0-1 Derby Martyn Waghorn’s late winner has put Frank Lampard’s team into the last 16. pic.twitter.com/6h8bpS6RY1 — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 26, 2019

Derby’s push for promotion should be of particular interest to American fans. Attacking midfielder Duane Holmes has started four of Derby’s last five games, and the USMNT hopeful could be called up by Gregg Berhalter in the near future, while Derby also signed former Los Angeles Galaxy stalwart Ashley Cole on loan.

Cole and Lampard spent years dominating the Premier League with Chelsea. Lampard’s new side hopes to finally return to that circuit come May.

Manchester City brushes off Burnley

The two hottest teams in the FA Cup at the moment are the twin titans of Manchester.

United put on an impressive performance to beat Arsenal at the Emirates on Friday, and on Saturday, City returned serve with a 5-0 demolition of fellow Premier League side Burnley.

Pep Guardiola trotted out a fairly full-strength lineup, and four different players scored to go along with a Burnley own goal. Gabriel Jesus put City on the board in the 23rd minute with an impressive display of dribbling (via ESPN+):

“Brilliant! Absolutely magnificent from Gabriel Jesus!” He gives Manchester City the lead! pic.twitter.com/qxUf0b0dWR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2019

And Kevin de Bruyne scored this ground-hugging screamer around the hour mark to seal City’s place in the fifth round:

Manchester City are in control. Kevin De Bruyne fires into the far corner! pic.twitter.com/OPUbagWEPg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2019

Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero scored the other two goals.

For all of City’s success in the past decade, it hasn’t won the FA Cup since 2011, a trophy that helped launch its Premier League preeminence. A final against United at Wembley would be a firecracker.

Let’s just hope they don’t draw each other beforehand.

Wolverhampton Wanders avoid embarrassing loss

Wolves went to Shrewsbury Town and had to fight back just to force a replay in a 2-2 draw.

Shrewsbury Town is currently languishing just three points above the relegation zone in third-tier League One, but it nearly pulled off a shocker against a top-10 Premier League side. Shrewsbury set up with three across the back and wings that played deep, frustrating Wolves’ attack for much of the afternoon.

The hosts went up 2-0 with less than 20 minutes remaining through Luke Waterfall, doubling a lead Greg Docherty had given them early in the second half.

But Raul Jimenez pulled one back almost immediately, and Matthew Doherty punched home a loose ball in the third minute of stoppage time to send Wolves supporters into a relieved frenzy.

Security was busy keeping fans in check at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday. (Reuters)

The visiting fans were part of an ugly sidebar to the match, clashing with Shrewsbury fans and security while hurling water bottles and other objects into the opposing stands.

In any event, Wolves will host the replay and try to advance to the FA Cup fifth round for the second time in three years. And Shrewsbury will attempt to pull off an even bigger upset.

Millwall upsets Everton at the death

Murray Wallace’s goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time handed Championship side Millwall a 3-2 victory over Everton at The Den in London.

Twice before, Everton had taken the lead, and both times Millwall answered almost immediately. Lee Gregory scored shortly before the first-half whistle to counter Richarlison’s strike in the 43rd minute, while Everton re-took the lead through Cenk Tosun in the 72nd minute before Jake Cooper equalized again three minutes later.

Wallace saved his moment of magic for last:

Incredible. Millwall wins it in stoppage time as Murray Wallace kicks Everton out of the FA Cup (📹:@EmiratesFACup) pic.twitter.com/WEuu58fSnP — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) January 26, 2019

Everton represents Millwall’s fourth Premier League scalp in the past three seasons, having taken out Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester City in 2017.

Millwall wins again as West Ham stunned

If you’re not familiar with the rivalry between West Ham and Millwall, we’ll spare you the (literally) gory details. Suffice to say, the bad blood between these two London clubs has played a not-insignificant role in proffering English soccer’s reputation for hooliganism.

As such, West Ham’s shocking 4-2 upset at League One tenants AFC Wimbledon must have brought a smile to Millwall’s face. And put a frown on the Hammers.

Kwesi Appiah put Wimbledon ahead in the 34th minute, and Scott Wagstaff’s brace on either side of halftime pushed the advantage to 3-0 before Lucas Perez finally answered for West Ham in the 57th minute.

Felipe Anderson scored for the Premier League side in the 71st minute, but Tony Sibbick came on as a substitute and clinched Wimbledon’s advancement with a goal in the 88th minute.

Wimbledon, as presently constituted, is only in its 17th season of existence. The original Wimbledon F.C. was controversially relocated to Milton Keynes in 2004, but the present Wimbledon club has already been promoted six times since starting in the ninth tier of the English soccer pyramid.

Most importantly, the Wimbledon win has our own Ryan Bailey in for a fun night:

Been saving this for a special occasion. That occasion is now. Wimbledon 4-2 West Ham #WIMWHU #FACupَ pic.twitter.com/wQcWxh0tfl — Ryan Bailey (@RyanJayBailey) January 26, 2019

Other FA Cup scores

Newcastle United 0-2 Watford

Middlesbrough 1-1 Newport County

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Swansea City 4-1 Gillingham

Portsmouth 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Oldham Athletic

Joey Gulino is the editor of Yahoo Soccer and moonlights as a writer. Follow him on Twitter at @JGulinoYahoo.

