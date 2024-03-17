FA Cup: Quarter-final schedule and how to watch every match on TV this weekend

The FA Cup has reached the quarter final stage (Getty Images)

The FA Cup has reached the quarter-final stage with just eight sides left in the competition.

A trip to Wembley is within reach for the remaining teams, with the last eight drawn in four intriguing ties.

Of the four fascinating quarter-finals this weekend, Coventry City stunned Wolves in yesterday’s opening tie before Manchester City knocked out Newcastle United. Today’s games see Chelsea face Leicester City and Manchester United host Liverpool.

When are the quarter-finals of the FA Cup?

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup take place on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 March. The schedule is as follows (all times GMT):

Wolves 2-3 Coventry, Molineux (12.15pm, Saturday 16 March) - ITV1

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle, Etihad Stadium (5.30pm, Saturday 16 March) - BBC One

Chelsea vs Leicester, Stamford Bridge (12.45pm, Sunday 17 March) - BBC One

Manchester United vs Liverpool, Old Trafford (3.30pm, Sunday 17 March) - ITV1

How can I watch them?

