FA Cup: Leeds and Millwall condemn ‘vile’ tragedy chanting at Elland Road

Leeds’s Pascal Struijk jumps for a high ball during the fourth-round FA Cup tie. Photograph: George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United and Millwall have condemned “vile” tragedy chants from the visiting fans during the Lions’ FA Cup victory at Elland Road.

Femi Azeez scored twice to send Millwall into the fifth round for the first time in six years but the match was overshadowed by events in the away end. Lions supporters were criticised by both clubs for referencing the murders of Leeds fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight in 2000 in Istanbul before a Uefa Cup semi-final against Galatasaray.

“During today’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Millwall, we were extremely disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football tragedies from the away section at Elland Road,” a Leeds statement read. “We know the impact this has on the families of Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, along with the whole fan base of Leeds United. We will work with the police and Millwall Football Club to identify those involved, whilst we will also continue our efforts with the football authorities to help eradicate these chants from the game.”

Winger Azeez netted a goal in each half against the much-changed Championship leaders, who saw Pascal Struijk’s penalty saved by the impressive Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

“We all have a duty to ensure Millwall Football Club is represented proudly and responsibly at all times,” Millwall said in a statement. “The club strongly condemns all forms of football tragedy abuse and is appalled to receive reports of such chanting from a minority at today’s Emirates FA Cup fixture against Leeds United.

“Both clubs have suffered tragic losses to their respective families in recent history. Chanting about this is entirely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the club or the governing bodies. It has no place in football and the club will work closely with Leeds United and authorities to identify those responsible.”