FA Cup live: Score and latest updates from all today's 3pm matches

FA Cup third round live: Score and latest updates from all today's 3pm matches - Action Images

Bunley 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Boreham Wood 0-0 Accrington Stanley

Bournemouth 0-0 Burnley

Chesterfield 0-0 West Brom

Fleetwood Town 0-0 QPR

Hull City 0-0 Fulham

Ipswich Town 0-0 Rotherham

Middlesbrough 0-0 Brighton

Millwall 0-0 Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town 0-0 Sunderland

02:34 PM

Ipswich vs Rotherham team news

Ipswich: Hladky, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Edmundson, Davis, Evans, Humphreys, Chaplin, Aluko, Jackson, Ladapo.

Subs: Morsy, Burns, Harness, Coleman, Burgess, Ahadme, Leigh, Luongo, Edwards.

Rotherham: Johansson, Harding, Wood, Humphreys, Kioso, Odofin, Bramall, Ferguson, Rathbone, Lindsay, Washington.

Subs: Barlaser, McCart, Ogbene, Bola, Hemfrey, Warne, Douglas.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear)

02:32 PM

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley team news

Boreham Wood: Ashmore, Ilesanmi, Agbontohoma, Evans, Coxe, Payne, Brunt, Broadbent, Lewis, Ndlovu, Newton.

Subs: Rees, Marsh, Williams, Sousa, Abayomi.

Accrington Stanley: Savin, Astley, Perritt, Rodgers, McConville, Coyle, Pressley, Conneely, Hamilton, Whalley, Leigh.

Subs: Jensen, Rosarie Longelo, Martin, Woods, Adekoya, Poilly, Fernandes, Pickles, Harper.

Referee: Oliver Langford (W Midlands)

02:31 PM

Middlesbrough vs Brighton team news

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Smith, Fry, McNair, Giles, Howson, Hackney, Forss, Akpom, McGree, Crooks.

Subs: Jones, Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Archer, Hoppe, Watmore, Roberts, Bola, Gitau.

Brighton: Steele, Lamptey, van Hecke, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gross, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Ferguson.

Subs: Webster, Mac Allister, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Veltman, McGill.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

02:30 PM

Chesterfield vs West Brom team news

Chesterfield: Fitzsimons, King, Grimes, Williams, Clements, Jones, Mandeville, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra, Quigley.

Subs: Palmer, Horton, Tshimanga, Clarke, Sheckelford, Uchegbulam, Asante, Banks, Chadwick.

West Brom: Button, Gardner-Hickman, Ajayi, Kelly, Ashworth, Diangana, Livermore, Rogic, Reach, Ahearne-Grant, Thomas-Asante.

Subs: Townsend, O'Shea, Phillips, Dike, Molumby, Wallace, Swift, Palmer, Yokuslu.

Referee: Rebecca Welch (England)

02:29 PM

Shrewsbury vs Sunderland team news

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Pennington, Dunkley, Moore, Bennett, Phillips, Leahy, Shipley, O'Brien, Bayliss, Saydee.

Subs: Burgoyne, Street, Pyke, Bloxham, Da Costa, Barlow, Bailey.

Sunderland: Bass, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O'Nien, Neil, Michut, Ba, Diallo, Roberts, Bennette.

Subs: Rigg, Patterson, Gooch, Stewart, Clarke.

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire)

02:29 PM

Hull vs Fulham team news

Hull: Ingram, Coyle, Tobias Figueiredo, McLoughlin, Elder, Woods, Simons, Docherty, Tufan, Vale, Smith.

Subs: Greaves, Alfie Jones, Estupinan, Slater, Callum Jones, Tetteh, Lo-Tutala, Christie, Connolly.

Fulham: Rodak, Reid, Adarabioyo, Diop, Kurzawa, Reed, Cairney, James, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Vinicius.

Subs: Tete, Solomon, Chalobah, Ream, Leno, Joao Palhinha, Antonee Robinson, Harris, McFarlane.

Referee: Josh Smith (Lincolnshire)

02:28 PM

Millwall v Sheff Utd team news

Millwall: Bialkowski, McNamara, Cresswell, Hutchinson, Wallace, Saville, Shackleton, Voglsammer, Honeyman, Bennett, Bradshaw.

Subs: Cooper, Evans, Mitchell, Flemming, Burey, Leonard, Trueman, Esse.

Sheff Utd: Davies, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Stevens, Ndiaye, Jebbison.

Subs: Baldock, Berge, Sharp, Ahmedhodzic, Coulibaly, Foderingham, Brooks, Buyabu.

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire)

02:26 PM

Bournemouth vs Burnley team news

AFC Bournemouth: Travers, Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Christie, Cook, Rothwell, Anthony, Solanke, Billing.

Subs: Kelly, Mepham, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Pearson, Plain.

Burnley: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Taylor, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Zaroury, Barnes.

Subs: Cork, Egan-Riley, Twine, McNally, Tella, Bastien, Churlinov, Dervisoglu, Muric.

Referee: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)

02:25 PM

Fleetwood vs QPR team news

Fleetwood Town: Stolarczyk, Johnston, Nsiala, Sarpong-Wiredu, Andrew, Vela, Warrington, Hayes, Omochere, Muskwe, Mendes Gomes.

Subs: Patterson, Devlin, Morton, Lane, Holgate, Gerard Garner, Batty, Baggley, McMullan.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Dunne, Hamalainen, Dozzell, Field, Adomah, Chair, Willock, Dykes.

Subs: Roberts, Archer, Richards, Paal, Masterson, Laird, Armstrong, Mahoney, Iroegbunam.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire)

02:23 PM

Can Fulham avoid an upset against Hull?

Hello and welcome to live match commentary from all today's 3pm FA Cup matches.

Marco Silva has challenged his Fulham side to take their improved Premier League form into their game against Hull.

Fulham head to the MKM Stadium for today's third-round tie having won all three games since league action resumed following the World Cup break, and sit seventh in the table.

And Silva feels it is a solid platform from which Fulham can build into the second half of the campaign.

"We are really pleased with the way we restarted after the World Cup. You never know what you can achieve at the level we are playing," Silva said.

"Even before the break, we lost against both Manchester clubs in the last minute but we were in good form.

"It (the FA Cup) is a really important competition for me, for us, for the football club. Everyone has to respect the FA Cup."

Portuguese coach Silva took on his first job in English football with a five-month stint at Hull when they were in the Premier League during 2017.

Even though Hull were eventually relegated at the end of the campaign, amid protests against the club's ownership, Silva continues to hold fond memories from the 22-game spell - which included a run to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

"I arrived during a tough moment but the fans were special for us," said Silva, whose Fulham side won at Hull on their way to promotion from the Championship last season.

"No-one believed in us, but the way we improved the players in that moment was really good and it will be special to go back."