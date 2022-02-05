FA Cup scores LIVE: Chelsea vs Plymouth, West Ham vs Kidderminster team news and line-ups today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Jones
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
Declan Rice arrives at Kidderminster&#x002019;s Aggborough Stadium (Getty Images)
Declan Rice arrives at Kidderminster’s Aggborough Stadium (Getty Images)

It promises to be a wonderful weekend of FA Cup football with a number of fascinating fourth round ties.

The lunchtime kick-offs see European champions Chelsea host League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, as well as non-league Kidderminster entertaining the Premier League’s West Ham. Kiddy can be seen most weekends in the sixth-tier National League North and were forced to start this season’s competition in the second qualifying round stage, meaning Russell Penn’s side have had to negotiate six matches to reach this stage.

Steven Schumacher’s Pilgrims travel to Stamford Bridge after upsetting Birmingham in the third round, while Thomas Tuchel’s Blues will hope to make it third time lucky in the cup after being upset in back-to-back finals to Arsenal and Leicester, despite rebounding to lift their second European Cup days later. Chesterfield were thrashed last time out at the Bridge, underlining the task that Plymouth face this afternoon.

“It’s a bit daunting to be honest,” Schumacher told BBC Sport. “I’m under no illusions that it’s going to be a difficult afternoon, but I just want to embrace it and enjoy it as best as possible. I was in St George’s Park on my pro licence and immediately went ‘yes’ when we got Chelsea away and then thought ‘oh my God, we’re going up against the European champions away from home’. You’ve got to try and enjoy it, put a plan together for your team and go there and give it your all.”

Follow live minute-by-minute updates from both cup ties, plus build-up, team news, analysis and reaction below:

FA Cup fourth round

FA Cup fourth round: Plymouth feeling positive

12:07 , Michael Jones

Plymouth Argyle head into the match unbeaten in their last two league games and on the back of a 3-1 away win at Doncaster Rovers.

They have scored 10 goals in their last five matches in all competitions with striker Luke Jephcott scoring in the last three consecutively.

Manager Steven Schumacher says that his team have trained well this week and are feeling positive ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge. He said:

The lads have enjoyed the week. We came in on Tuesday nice and bright and the training has been really good.

“Everyone was pleased that we got the win against Doncaster, it was tough game in tough conditions but to get through it was great and has set us up for a good week this week.

“Everyone has been smiling, everyone has been positive and we are keen to go there and do well.”

FA Cup fourth round: Kidderminster dreaming of FA Cup giant-killing as West Ham come to town

12:03 , Michael Jones

Kidderminster manager Russ Penn is dreaming of history as his side prepare to host West Ham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday and knows the omens are good for the non-league side.

An impressive 2-1 win over Championship Reading last month earned Harriers a shot at a high-flying Hammers team in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

West Ham boss David Moyes will be in no mood to take this weekend’s opponents lightly, given he was dumped out of the competition by Kidderminster as a player at Preston in 1994.

Kidderminster dreaming of FA Cup giant-killing as West Ham come to town

FA Cup fourth round: David Moyes on the FA Cup

11:59 , Michael Jones

West Ham boss David Moyes spoke about the beauty of the FA Cup in his pre-game press conference and said that his team will respect Kidderminster and are expecting a tough game. Moyes said:

It’s what it’s all about. I’ve seen lots of signs of it. I’ve been in winning teams and losing teams in different levels of the competition. You never know how the Cup’s going to go, but we’re looking forward to the game.

“I would hope that we would always give any club respect, and with respect, you might not know all their players or how the stadium looks, so you have to do even more work and be as prepared as you possibly can be

“We did a good job against Leeds in the first game, and I would put Kidderminster in that same category: it’s another tough game for us.

“We’ve got to prepare right, be ready, inform the players as much as we can regarding their players and how we see the game going, and we’ll try and do that.”

FA Cup fourth round: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

11:56 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are aiming to progress from the FA Cup fourth round to the fifth round for the 25th time in 28 seasons.

This is the first meeting between the teams in any competition for 33 years and the fourth time they have faced each other in the FA Cup.

FA Cup fourth round: Tuchel tests positive for Covid-19

11:52 , Michael Jones

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will miss today’s FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle after testing positive for Covid-19 the club has announced.

Tuchel will now follow the necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week when they fly out for the Club World Cup.

FA Cup fourth round: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle team changes

11:49 , Michael Jones

Thomas Tuchel makes fives changes to the Chelsea team that cruised past Chesterfield 5-1 in the last round of the FA Cup. Kepa Arrizabalaga returns in goal with Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta back in the team. Mason Mount and Jorginho both get starts as Timo Werner drops to the bench and Christian Pulisic is rested.

There are three changes to the Plymouth team that beat Birmingham in the last round. James Bolton, Ryan Hardie and Adam Randell drop out with James Wilson, Panutche Camara and Luke Jephcott coming in to replace them.

FA Cup fourth round: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle line-ups

11:43 , Michael Jones

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Mount, Lukaku

Plymouth Argyle XI: Cooper, Edwards, Wilson, Scarr, Gillesphey, Grant, Camara, Houghton, Mayor, Jephcott, Garrick

FA Cup fourth round: Kidderminster vs West Ham team changes

11:40 , Michael Jones

Kidderminster manager Russell Penn makes just one change from the team that defeated Reading in the FA Cup third round as Matt Preston comes into the team in place of Keziah Martin.

David Moyes meanwhile makes five changes to his West Ham team that beat Leeds 2-0 in the last round. Kurt Zouma is back in defence with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek both rested in favour of Mark Noble and Alex Kral. Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio drop out with Said Benrahma and Andriy Yarmolenko back in the starting XI.

FA Cup fourth round: Kidderminster vs West Ham line-ups

11:32 , Michael Jones

Kidderminster XI: Simpson, Penny, Nathan, Bajrami, Richards, Preston, Carrington, Hemmings, Austin, Sterling-James, Morgan-Smith

West Ham XI: Areola, Fredericks, Zouma, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Benrahma, Bowen, Yarmolenko

FA Cup fourth round: What’s in store today

11:24 , Michael Jones

As mentioned before there are 12 cup fixtures taking place today starting with Chelsea vs Plymouth and Kidderminster vs West Ham kicking off at 12.30pm.

Then at 3pm we have: Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool, Everton vs Brentford, Huddersfield vs Barnsley, Man City vs Fulham, Peterborough vs QPR, Southampton vs Coventry, Stoke vs Wigan and Wolves vs Norwich

Cambridge host Luton for a 5.30pm kick off and closing out the day is an all Premier League clash between Tottenham and Brighton at 8pm.

FA Cup fourth round: Tuchel opting for strength over youth

11:21 , Michael Jones

Despite having used several Academy players in cup games this season Thomas Tuchel is preparing a strong squad for today’s FA Cup tie with League One side Plymouth Argyle.

He explained that decision by saying:

This game is not about the youngsters. It is about being ready again after one week break and one week of training. It’s about being ready to win the next game and restart the engines. ‘

“All the respect to the young guys, I’m happy with them when we needed them, they performed very well, but the professional squad will take care of the Plymouth game.”

FA Cup fourth round: Remembering the great ‘cup teams’ who wrote FA Cup folklore

11:15 , Michael Jones

It is another event from FA Cup history that is almost unimaginable now. The last moments of the 1979 final may have been deflating for Manchester United, but the homecoming was anything but.

The team had come back from being 2-0 down as late as the 86th minute, to make it 2-2, only for Alan Sunderland to score a winner for Arsenal in the 89th. Not that you’d have guessed it from the scenes in Manchester.

It’s a sentiment that puts a different spin on some of the assessments of that era, that these Arsenal and United sides were mere “cup teams”.

These were the sides never quite consistent enough to win the league, but could be as good as anyone on any given day. It meant they were often involved and victorious on FA Cup final day.

That they all played with a verve and excitement – if also an erraticness – greatly added to their charm, and fitted with the folklore of the competition.

Where did all the great FA Cup teams go?

FA Cup fourth round: Plymouth Argyle boss on facing Chelsea

11:11 , Michael Jones

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher spoke about the chance to face Chelsea in the FA Cup and he hopes his players can do the team ‘justice’. Schumacher says that he has a gameplan for the match but knows his side are the underdogs. He said:

Chelsea are a top, top team. They’re the European Champions and are doing well in the Premier League as well.

“We are going there as massive underdogs, but we have a game plan, we want to go there and do ourselves justice.

“We want to put in a performance to make our fans proud.”

FA Cup fourth round: Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham

11:07 , Michael Jones

David Moyes says his squad is ‘fresh’ for the today’s FA Cup tie at Kidderminster but there are a few players missing. West Ham are without Angelo Ogbonna who has a knee injury and Michail Antonio will miss the game after only arriving back in the UK on Thursday from international duty.

Saïd Benrahma is available again after representing Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations and a number of youngsters have been training with the first-team squad this week so could be in contention to start.

FA Cup fourth round: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle team news

11:01 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are without number one goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who remains at the Africa Cup of Nations and manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the Blues were also without Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic missed training and are doubts for the game as well.

Plymouth Argyle’s Brendan Galloway and George Cooper are long term injury concerns and on loan defender Romoney Crichlow is cup tied.

Steven Sessegnon could make his debut having arrived on loan from Fulham on deadline day and Adam Randell is in contention after coming through a concussion test.

FA Cup fourth round: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle, Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham

10:57 , Michael Jones

Middlesbrough became the first team to make if into this season’s FA Cup fifth round after they defeated Manchester United in a penalty shootout last night.

There are 12 more cup ties today with two Premier League teams in action in the early kick offs. Chelsea host League One’s Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge and national-league side Kidderminster Harriers welcome West Ham to the Aggborough Stadium.

Two potential giant killing clashes await but who will come out on top?

FA Cup fourth round: Man United knocked out by Middlesbrough

10:17 , Karl Matchett

Manchester United are out of the FA Cup. Ralf Rangnick might argue that they should not be, both on the balance of play and the nature of the goal they conceded, but the only hope of silverware at Old Trafford this season is now the Champions League trophy and it would be a stretch to call that realistic. Middlesbrough are instead celebrating a famous victory and a place in the fifth round, won by a penalty shoot-out.

After 15 perfect spot-kicks, it was cruel that the decisive miss was Anthony Elanga’s, the teenager recently promoted to the first team by Rangnick and who has otherwise impressed. The blame for this early cup exit cannot be placed at his door, though. This was a collective failure.

United started brightly, missed a first half spot-kick through Cristiano Ronaldo and yet still led courtesy of a deflected Jadon Sancho strike. On the balance of play, Rangnick’s side really should have secured their place in Sunday’s fifth round draw inside the regulation. That they did not was due to a combination of poor finishing, questionable game management and controversial officiating.

Was Duncan Watmore’s touch before Matt Crooks’ equaliser handball? It seemed so, but referee Anthony Taylor considered it accidental, as did VAR. It was an odd goal but it did not need to be the turning point which it transpired to be. From then on, United lost a lot of their vigour. There was a point, perhaps, where they were even playing for penalties. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, dug in and made their luck.

Mark Critchley has the report from a shocked Old Trafford:

Manchester United knocked out by Middlesbrough after Anthony Elanga penalty miss

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Vucevic has 36 points, 17 rebounds to help Bulls beat Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms. Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann picked up Canada's first medal at the Beijing Olympics with bronze in the women's 3,000 metres. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. Weidemann knew she had a medal with the top time heading into the final pairing of Irene Schouten of the Netherlands and Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida. Schouten skated to the top of the podium in an Olympic-record time of 3:56.93, followed by Lollob

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Canada's Morris to face Australian team who he coached to Olympic qualification

    BEIJING — The teacher will square off against his students in mixed doubles curling Sunday night at the Ice Cube. Canada's John Morris, who has coached the Australian duo of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, will face them in round-robin play at the Beijing Games with partner Rachel Homan. Gill and Hewitt relocated to Canmore, Alta., last September and the teams played practice games there in preparation for the Games. "He's basically family to us," Hewitt said. "He gave us this really nice card (last

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s

  • Canadian figure skater Messing awaiting negative COVID-19 tests in Canada

    BEIJING — Keegan Messing's Olympic Games are in jeopardy. The 30-year-old isn't with Canada's figure skating team at the Beijing Olympics, as he waits to clear COVID-19 testing to travel. The delay means Messing, who captured his first Canadian title last month, won't be in Beijing in time for the team event, which begins with the short programs on Friday. The Canadian Olympic Committee hopes he'll get the green light in time to skate in the men's singles competition, which begins with the short

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Schouten gives Dutch 1st speedskating gold at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — There was no medal sweep for the Dutch in the first speedskating event of the Beijing Olympics. Irene Schouten made sure they kept the top spot on the podium. Shaking off the pressure of being the heavy favorite, Schouten broke a 20-year-old Olympic record to win the women's 3,000 meters Saturday. She turned in a blazing final lap while skating in the last of 10 pairs to finish in 3 minutes, 56.93 seconds. “I had a lot of pressure from not only the medalists but also from myself,”