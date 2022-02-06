FA Cup: Leicester City fan storms field to attack celebrating Nottingham Forest players

A Leicester City fan went after Nottingham Forest players after Forest scored a fourth goal in its win over the Foxes in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Forest beat Leicester 4-1 and Djed Spence scored the final goal in the 61st minute. As he and his teammates were celebrating, a Leicester City fan made it onto the field and tried to break up the celebration.

Never change Leicester fans never change pic.twitter.com/BnUedtdFT3 — Ciaran Durham (@ciaran7durham) February 6, 2022

While security lapsed in letting the fan get onto the field, he was at least removed from the field relatively quickly. And he didn't seem too upset with himself either.

A Leicester City fan went after Nottingham Forest players on Sunday. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Leicester City entered the 2021-22 FA Cup as the defending champions after beating Chelsea in the final last year. However, the Foxes are now out of England's country-wide tournament before the round of 16 after getting upset by a team a league below.

Nottingham Forest is currently eighth in the Championship, the second-tier of English football, while Leicester City is 10th in the Premier League. Sunday's game was Leicester's third without a win since beating Watford in January.

Leicester also joins Manchester United as a Premier League side knocked out by a Championship team in the fourth round. United lost to Middlesbrough in penalty kicks on Friday after the teams tied 1-1 in regulation and extra time.