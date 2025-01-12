FA Cup fourth-round draw: Ruud van Nistelrooy drawn against Manchester United

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take his Leicester City team to Old Trafford - Getty Images/Carl Recine

Holders Manchester United welcome Ruud van Nistelrooy back to Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round for an intriguing tie against Leicester City.

Having seen off Arsenal in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday, United were immediately drawn against their former interim head coach now at Leicester.

The tie is among three all-Premier League fixtures, including Brighton & Hove Albion welcoming Chelsea, Aston Villa facing Tottenham Hotspur and Everton hosting Bournemouth.

Ruben Amorim, who had the option of retaining Van Nistelrooy on his staff, said he is looking forward to facing the Dutchman.

“I talked with him before I came,” Amorim said after victory at the Emirates. “I’m looking forward to speaking with him. He’s a class guy but we need to win. Maybe we’ll be divided because he loves this club but we need to win.”

Other standout ties include Plymouth Argyle being rewarded for their shock third round victory against Brentford with a mouth-watering fixture against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Devon club, resurgent since sacking Wayne Rooney but still in deep relegation trouble in the Championship, will be thrilled to be welcoming the likes of Mohamed Salah to Home Park. Manchester City, meanwhile, face a potential banana skin visit to Leyton Orient or Derby County.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Leeds United vs Millwall/Dagenham & Redbridge

Brighton vs Chelsea

Preston/Charlton vs Wycombe

Exeter vs Nottingham Forest

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves

Mansfield Town/Wigan vs Fulham

Birmingham vs Newcastle

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

Everton vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Southampton/Swansea vs Burnley

Leyton Orient/Derby County vs Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace

Stoke vs Cardiff

Ties will be played between February 7 and 10.