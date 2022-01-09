FA Cup fourth round draw: Non-league Kidderminster to host West Ham, Chelsea face Plymouth

Kidderminster beat Reading in the FA Cup third round (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Non-league Kidderminster Harriers were handed a dream home tie against West Ham United of the Premier League in the fourth round draw of the FA Cup.

Kidderminster, the lowest ranked side remaining in the competition, defeated Reading in the third round on Saturday while West Ham beat Leeds.

Boreham Wood, the other non-league team in the draw, will face Championship leaders Bournemouth away from home, while Chelsea will play League One side Plymouth at Stamford Bridge after they knocked out Chesterfield.

Liverpool face Cardiff, Manchester City will play Fulham, while the winners of Manchester United and Aston Villa’s match on Monday will host Middlesbrough.

Cambridge United, who knocked out Newcastle at St James’ Park, were drawn at home to Luton Town. Tottenham vs Brighton and Everton vs Brentford were two of the all-Premier League ties.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley

Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United v Luton Town

Southampton v Coventry City

Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle

Everton v Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United

Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool v Cardiff City

Stoke City v Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester City

Manchester City v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City