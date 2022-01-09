FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Full fixtures as non-league sides join Chelsea and Man City in the hat

Cambridge players celebrate victory against Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place this evening after a day of upsets and drama in the competition. While Chelsea and Manchester City breezed through ties against Chesterfield and Swindon Town respectively, there was a huge shock as Cambridge knocked out Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Non-league Kidderminster Harriers will be hoping for a dream draw against a Premier League team after knocking out Championship side Reading, as will Boreham Wood following their victory over AFC Wimbledon. Elsewhere, Huddersfield knocked out Burnley and League Two side Hartlepool Town progressed past Blackpool.

Holders Leicester City saw off Watford to advance, and they are joined in the hat by Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton after they all survived scares against lower league opposition. There are more ties taking place on Sunday, with Arsenal’s visit to Nottingham Forest kicking off after the draw and Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa being held on Monday night.

The draw for the fourth round will take place following West Ham’s fixture against Leeds United. Follow live for full fixtures from the draw below, plus the conclusion of the all-Premier League tie at the London Stadium.

FA Cup fourth round draw

Draw takes place at around 4.50pm after Leeds vs West Ham

Non-league Kidderminster and Boreham Wood hoping for dream tie

Cambridge produced upset to knock out Newcastle

GOAL! West Ham 2 - 0 Leeds (Bowen, 90+3)⚽️

15:55 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: West Ham have won it! Leeds push high up the pitch searching for an equaliser and a simple clearance sends Antonio free on the counter-attack. He gets some support from Bowen and knocks the ball across to him. Meslier comes charging off his line but Bowen guides the ball around him and slots it home!

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:55 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Summerville takes on Johnson on the right side and takes the ball into the box. He sends it into th middle but Bowen is there to head it out. Leeds recover the ball and work it out to Drameh who wins a corner for Leeds.

Meslier is up now as well as the ball is swung into the box but Areola gets there and punches it out of the box.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:53 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play. Four minutes for Leeds to find an equaliser. Four minutes before West Ham secure a place in the fourth round.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:51 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Summerville has been good since he’s come on. He finds a pocket of space and drives into the box with the ball before attempting to play Harrison in down the right. Harrison doesn’t get the memo though and stops his run just as the pass is played and the ball rolls out for a goal kick.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:48 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Fornals and Vlasic combine on the left wing to work the ball into the Leeds final third. Summerville clips Vlasic who goes down and is awarded a free kick. This is a dangerous position for West Ham to have the ball. Rice tries to catch Meslier unawares and curls a shot at goal but boots it high and wide.

GOAL! Tottenham 3-1 Morecambe⚽️

15:46 , Michael Jones

After a scare when Morecambe took the lead early on Tottenham have come back well to secure their spot in the fourth round. Late goals from substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane have given them a commanding lead over the League One side.

GOAL! Charlton 0-1 Norwich

15:43 , Michael Jones

Milot Rashica has broken the deadlock in the match between Charlton and Norwich with the Premier League team taking a 1-0 lead with less than 10 minutes to play. Huge goal for Dean Smith’s Norwich.

At Molineux Daniel Podence has his second goal of the day to put Wolves 3-0 against Sheffield United. That’s that game sown up as well.

GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 Shrewsbury ⚽️

15:41 , Michael Jones

Roberto Firmino has put Liverpool through to the next round. He’s just bee brought on and met Conor Bradley’s pass with a backheel into the back of the net. That’s game over at Anfield.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:40 , Michael Jones

77 mins: West Ham’s goalscorer, Manuel Lanzini, is taken off with just under 15 minutes of the 90 left to play. Pablo Fornals replaces himmas he looks to build up his match fitness after missing a couple of games for the Hammers.

Leo Hjelde goes off for Leeds with Crysencio Summerville coming on. If Leeds can score they’ll take the match into extra-time. The next goal here could be a big one.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:37 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Chance! Raphinha drives Leeds forward on the attack befor Harrison flicks the ball over to the back post. Johnson wins the header against Forshaw but only knocks the ball to Klich. He hits the dropping ball at goal but scuffs it into the middle of the box where James sticks out a leg to guide it towards goal but turn it wide of the near post!

GOAL! Wolves 2-0 Sheffield United ⚽️

15:35 , Michael Jones

You would think Wolves’ second goal would be enough to take them into the fourth round at the expense of Sheffield United. Nelson Semedo with the goal for the home side and it looks like a mountain to climb for the Blades.

GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Morecambe ⚽️

15:34 , Michael Jones

Harry Winks has equalised for Spurs from a direct free kick. It’s a fine goal to get Tottenham back on level terms. Can they go on and win it now?

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:32 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Things are going from bad to worse for Marcelo Bielsa in the injury department. Junior Firpo went down off the ball and looked to have tweaked something. There was a consultation with the medics and he’s been replaced, heading straight down the tunnel as Cody Drameh replaces him.

FA Cup latest scores

15:30 , Michael Jones

There hasn’t been any changes to the scores across the other six FA Cup ties taking place. Liverpool still lead Shrewsbury 2-1 and Tottenham are behind at home to Morecambe. Antonio Conte has brought on Harry Kane and Lucas Moura to rescue something in that one though.

Cardiff are drawing with Preston and it is still goalless between Charlton and Norwich. Wolves have a slender 1-0 lead over Sheffield United and Stoke are in front againstv Leyton Orient.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:27 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Good defending from West Ham to close down Dan James as he sprints into the area with the ball. It comes loose but Areola beats Raphinha to the ball and safely scoops it up.

West Ham win a corner that Lanzini curls into the box. Meslier comes off his line and punches it strongly away.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:25 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Antonio lays the ball off to Lanzini who carries it towards the box before leaving the ball to Vlasic. Johnson makes a run down the left and Vlasic works the ball across to him. Soucek arrives at the back post as Johnson chips the ball into the box but he gets his cross all wrong and scuffs it straight out of play.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:24 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Adam Forshaw makes an appearance for Leeds replacing Luke Ayling. The visitors have a number of attacking players on the pitch now can they get Leeds an equaliser?

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:21 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Chance! West Ham are the ones pushing for another goal. Vlasic makes a nice run to carry the ball into the left side of the box. He checks back to the right before knocking the ball back out to Rice. Rice is encouraged to shoot by the West Ham fans and does so. He runs onto the ball but leans back just as he strikes a right-footed effort and the shot continues to rise over the crossbar.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:19 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Hjelde gets a little too close to Vlasic who falls to ground just outside Leeds’ box. The contact is minimal at best but West Ham are awarded a free kick. Raphinha is crouched down behind the wall to stop the low shot as Lanzini takes the set piece. He blasts it into the wall and the ball loops over to Meslier who calmly plucks it out of the air.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:16 , Michael Jones

53 mins: Save! The ball comes up to Antonio who holds it up and draws in Llorente before spinning off the shoulder of the defender and driving towards the box. He threads the ball over to Bowen on the right side of the area and he takes a touch to set himself beofre drilling a low shot at goal that Meslier turns behind with an outstretched leg!

GOAL! Cardiff 1-1 Preston⚽️

15:14 , Michael Jones

Cardiff’s Sean Morrison fouls Preston’s Sean Maguire in the Cardiff penalty area and the visitors are awarded a penalty. Daniel Johnson takes and calmly slots the ball home. Preston are level.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:12 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Close! Michail Antonio is given the ball on the left wing and takes on Diego Llorente. The defender forces Antonio to shift the ball to the byline but leaves him too much room to pull it back into the box. Bowen is waiting but the ball narrowly evades him and Leeds run it clear.

Second half: West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:08 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Raphinha and Stuart Dallas are on for Leeds replacing Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate at half-time. West Ham get the match back underway.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

15:01 , Michael Jones

Manuel Lanzini’s controversial goal in the only difference between the two teams at half-time after VAR judged there to be no offside offences in the build-up. Can Leeds find a way back into the game in the second half?

FA Cup fourth round draw

14:57 , Michael Jones

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place tonight after a day of upsets and drama in the competition. The draw is expected to take place at around 4.50pm after West Ham’s clash with Leeds and before Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

It will be broadcast live on ITV. Here’s everything you need to know including which teams are left in the competition and when the fourth round fixtures will take place (5th/6th February):

When is the FA Cup 4th round draw and how can I watch it?

FA Cup latest scores

14:54 , Michael Jones

West Ham v Leeds was the last of the two o’clock kick offs to head into half-time and there are some interesting scores out there. Here’s the latest from the seven matches taking place right now:

Cardiff 1-0 Preston

Charlton 0-0 Norwich

Liverpool 2-1 Shrewsbury

Stoke 1-0 Leyton Orient

Tottenham 0-1 Morecambe

West Ham 1-0 Leeds

Wolves 1-0 Sheffield United

Half-time: West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

14:52 , Michael Jones

45+6 mins: West Ham take a one goal lead into half-time. They’ve marginally been the better side in that half having created the best chances on goal but Leeds aren’t out of this yet.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

14:50 , Michael Jones

45+4 mins: Save! Fredericks drives the ball up the pitch and gives it to Bowen before making a run inside and getting into the box. Bowen takes the ball into the right side of the penalty area and slots it across to the defender whot takes a first time shot and forces Meslier into a low save to his right!

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

14:49 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: There are three added minutes to play at the London Stadium. Meslier and Firpo have both had some treatment so there’ll be a little more time added on before the break.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Shrewsbury ⚽️

14:48 , Michael Jones

Fabinho slots home the penalty kick for Liverpool who have come from behind to lead against Shrewsbury.

In the last minute or so Stoke have also scored against Leyton Orient. That game is 1-0.

GOAL! Cardiff 1-0 Preston⚽️

14:46 , Michael Jones

In an all Championship clash Isaak Davies gives Cardiff the lead over Preston!

Sheffield United have also had a goal disallowed against Wolves and Liverpool have been awarded a penalty in their match versus Shrewsbury.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

14:43 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Worrying signs for David Moyes and West Ham as Michail Antonio has gone down and needs assistance from the physios. The game stops for a minute or two whilst he receives some treatment. He gets back on his feet and will carry on though.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Morecambe

14:41 , Michael Jones

Liverpool might be back on level terms but Tottenham have gone behind against League One’s Morecambe. Anthony O’Connor has put the visitors in front from a corner.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Shrewsbury

14:40 , Michael Jones

Kaide Gordon has pulled one back for Liverpool. The Reds are back on level terms as we approach half-time! Conor Bradley with the assist from the right wing.

West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds

14:38 , Michael Jones

36 mins: It stands! VAR checked to see if Bowen was offside when Vlasic took his shot. He was. Then whether he took the ball away from Meslier in the second phase. He didn’t. There was a good chance that the goal was going to be chalked off but VAR says it’s fine and West Ham take the lead.

Leeds can feel a bit hard done by with that one.

GOAL! West Ham 1 - 0 Leeds (Lanzini, 34’)⚽️

14:34 , Michael Jones

34 mins: There’s the breakthrough! Vlasic gets the ball on the edge of the box and shifts away from Hjelde. The defender recovers in time to block Vlasic’s shot and then there’s a scramble in the box. Meslier can’t bring it under control under pressure from Bowen and the ball pops out to Manuel Lanzini. He’s got an open goal in front of him and boots it into the back of the net.

But is there an offside in the build up? VAR are checking...

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:34 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! Good play from Leeds to work the ball up the pitch. Klich controls the ball in the middle of the pitch and threads a decent pass up to Greenwood on the right. He float a cross into the box towards James but Dawson wins the header and knocks it down. The ball drops for Lewis Bte but he miscues his shot and West Ham clear their lines.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Shrewsbury ⚽️

14:31 , Michael Jones

Here we go! The Shrewsbury fans go wild as Daniel Udoh meets a cross from Nathanael Ogbeta and finds the back of the net at Anfield! We had a few giant killings yesterday (Cambridge beat Newcastle) will this be another one? The League One side are in front against Liverpool.

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:28 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Junior Firpo threads a forward pass up to Greenwood who leans on Dawson as he brings the ball under control. Dawson looks to win it from behind and Greenwood goes to ground winning his team a free kick on the halfway line. Good play from the young centre-forward.

GOAL! Luton 4-0 Harrogate⚽️

14:26 , Michael Jones

Luton are putting on a show right at the end of this game. Luke Berry slots from from about eight yards out to give the home side a fourth. There’s only a couple of minutes stoppage time to go.

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:25 , Michael Jones

24 mins: West Ham win a free kick over on the right side of the pitch. Rice swings the set piece into the box and there’s a loud appeal for handball against Hjelde. VAR takes a look at the incident. The ball does strike the defenders hand but there’s no intent from the teenager as he closed down Craig Dawson and nothing comes from the appeal.

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:23 , Michael Jones

22 mins: This match at the London Stadium hasn’t really kicked into life yet with both teams seemingly playing within themselves. Sam Greenwood flicks the ball on to Dan James who has to tussle with Ryan Fredericks in order to get free in behind the West Ham defence. He holds his own but Issa Diop comes across to cover and the Hammers eventually come away with the ball.

GOAL! Luton 3-0 Harrogate⚽️

14:21 , Michael Jones

Kal Naismith has secured Luton’s spot in the fourth round scoring a third goal for the Championship team against Harrogate. There are just five minutes left in this game now.

GOAL! Wolves 1-0 Sheffield United⚽️

14:18 , Michael Jones

The first goal of the afternoon kick offs has been scored by Daniel Podence. Sheffield United had started okay against Wolves but they’re behind after Podence met Fabio Silva’s pass in the box and slotted hime a cool finish.

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:16 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Leeds have taken over possession at the London Stadium and knock a long ball down the right side. Ben Johnson wins it in the air and heads the ball over to Rice who completes the clearance for West Ham.

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:14 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Close! Vlasic comes inside from the left and collects the ball on the edge of the Leeds box. He’s almost tackled but manages to poke the ball over to Antonio who shimmies back inside and shoots with his right-foot. He sends a curling, dipping effort towards the far top corner but the ball lands on top of the crossbar and goes out of play.

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:11 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Off the line! Declan Rice makes a run from deep and gets into the box. Nikola Vlasic flicks the ball into him and he just manages to keep it in play before floating a cross over to Antonio. Koch gets to the aerial ball first but heads it down to Manuel Lanzini who shoots and drills a low shot at goal. Meslier is too far away to stop it but Luke Ayling is positioned well on the goalline and boots the ball clear!

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:08 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Michail Antonio drives the ball through midfield but he’s tracked well by Lewis Bate who, with some help from Robin Koch, wins the ball for the visitors.

They don’t keep it for long though as a wayward pass up the pitch sends the ball back to the West Ham defenders. Ryan Fredericks makes a good run down the right wing and is fed the ball. He whips an early cross into the box but it is comfortably claimed by Illan Meslier.

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:05 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Chance! West Ham work the ball into the Leeds final final with a pass over to Jarrod Bowen on the right side. He holds the ball up well and turns away from Hjelde before rolling the ball onto his left foot. Now in space Bowen hits one from range but pulls the effort wide of the right-hand post.

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:03 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Nearly. Jack Harrison has started out on the right side for Leeds instead of his usual position on the left. He receives the ball and cuts inside from the wing before flicking a decent cross over to the back post. Junior Firpo sprints in from the opposite wing but the ball lands just in front of him and bounces out of play before he can get to it.

West Ham 0 - 0 Leeds

14:01 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Leeds get the match started at the London Stadium with six other FA Cup ties getting underway at the same time including Liverpool v Shrewsbury and Tottenhm v Morecambe.

Leo Hjelde boots a long ball up the pitch but can’t find a teammate and the ball skips into the West Ham box and through safely to Alphonse Areola.

West Ham vs Leeds

13:57 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Marcelo Bielsa spoke to ITV to explain Patrick Bamford’s absence saying that the Leeds striker hasn’t quite recovered from his muscular problem and doesn’t know when he’ll be fit again.

Can Leeds’ teenage forward, Sam Greenwood, lead his team to victory today?

Kick off is next.

Luton 2-0 Harrogate

13:53 , Michael Jones

GOAL! Cameron Jerome had doubled Luton’s lead in their cup tie over Harrogate. There’s just over 30 minutes to play in that match and Luton have on foot in the fourth round.

West Ham vs Leeds

13:50 , Michael Jones

David Moyes spoke to ITV about the opportunity for Nikola Vlasic to cement a place in the West Ham starting line-up with some good performances. He said:

He’s showed signs that he’s getting used to it, getting used to the speed and everything else. With Said [Benrahma] being away, it’s a good opportunity for him. “We wanted to give him a bit of time anyway. He’s got himself a goal the other week [against Watford] so hopefully he can take that into today’s game.”

West Ham vs Leeds

13:46 , Michael Jones

15 minutes to go until kick off with the warm-ups well underway at the London Stadium. West Ham have named a strong team with Leeds perhaps forced into a mixture of youth and experience. Who will come out on top today?

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the warm up (Reuters)

West Ham vs Leeds: The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

13:41 , Michael Jones

Also kicking off at 2pm today is Liverpool’s match against Shrewsbury. Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.

The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period.

The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

West Ham vs Leeds

13:34 , Michael Jones

Today’s clash is just the third time that these two teams have faced each other in the FA Cup.

Leeds prevailed 1-0 in a second-round replay in February 1924 before West Ham won 4-1 in a fourth round tie in January 1930, with Vic Watson scoring all four goals.

West Ham vs Leeds: Bielsa on desire to win

13:31 , Michael Jones

Marcelo Bielsa says that Leeds have an undiminished desire to win every game they play and to challenge for trophies in all the competitions they are a part of.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference he said:

We always try to win in every official game we have. There is never a need for added motivation. Every time that the group plays, the desire is always the maximum and to win. “We’re going to try that the characteristics of our play are expressed and that will allow us to beat them. Every competition is a possibility and we take it in that way. Every game we focus on it with the intention to win it. “The evolution within the competition is very difficult to anticipate and I think what corresponds is that with humility we try to win every game.”

West Ham vs Leeds

13:27 , Michael Jones

West Ham have won the last three meetings between the two teams, including both in the Premier League last season. The last time Leeds won against West Ham was in 2005, with their last win away from home coming in a 4-3 thriller back in November 2002.

West Ham vs Leeds: Elsewhere in the FA Cup

13:23 , Michael Jones

There was an early kick off today between Luton and Harrogate. That match has reached half-time with Elijah Adebayo’s right-footed shot from inside the box giving Luton a 1-0 lead at the break.

West Ham vs Leeds: A long wait

13:18 , Michael Jones

It is exactly 50 years since Leeds United won the FA Cup for the first and only time in the club’s 103-year history.

They faced Arsenal in the 1972 FA Cup final and came out 1-0 winners thanks to a header from England legend Allan Clarke who also scored in Leeds’ Fair Cup (now Uefa Europa League) final victory over Juventus a year earlier.

Can the Whites emulate that historic success again this season?

West Ham vs Leeds: No replays and more subs

13:12 , Michael Jones

Due to the fixture backlog caused by Covid-19 postponements the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup will be settled with one game.

Replays have been scrapped this season to help ease the fixture congestion and any draws over 90 minutes will be settled with 30 minutes of extra time and penalties to decide the winners.

Clubs can also name nine substitutes and use five in the cup.

West Ham vs Leeds: Team changes

13:09 , Michael Jones

David Moyes makes three changes to the West Ham team that defeated Crystal Palace last time out. Alphonse Areola replaces Lukasz Fabianksi in goal with Ryan Fredericks joining the defence in place of Vladimir Coufal. Said Benrahma is out so in comes Nikola Vlasic.

Marcelo Bielsa shuffles his players around and brings in some unfamiliar faces. 18-year-old Leo Hjelde partners Diego Llorente at centre-back with fellow teenager Sam Greenwood leading the line. Patrick Bamford doesn’t make the squad. Lewis Bate comes into the midfield with Adam Forshaw and Raphinha dropping to the bench.

West Ham vs Leeds: Line-ups

13:01 , Michael Jones

West Ham XI: Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Vlasic, Antonio

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Koch, Bate, James, Klich, Harrison, Greenwood

West Ham vs Leeds: FA Cup fourth round draw

12:54 , Michael Jones

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup takes place after the conclusion of West Ham’s match against Leeds United. There are nine fixtures to be played today with the final fixture of the third round, Manchester United v Aston Villa, taking place tomorrow.

Vying for a place in the fourth round draw today are:

Luton v Harrogate, Cardiff v Preston, Charlton v Norwich, Liverpool v Shrewsbury, Stoke v Leyton Orient, Tottenham v Morecambe, West Ham v Leeds, Wolves v Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (5.10pm).

The winners of those games will join the 22 teams already through to the next round. They are:

Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Huddersfield Town, Coventry City, Hartlepool United, Crystal Palace, Barnsley, Boreham Wood, Kidderminster Harriers, Leicester City, Cambridge United, Peterborough United, Brentford, Queens Park Rangers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Wigan Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Chelsea, Everton, Southampton, AFC Bournemouth

West Ham vs Leeds: Recent results

12:47 , Michael Jones

After five games, across all competitions, without a win West Ham turned around their stuttering form with consecutive away victories over Watford (1-4) and Crystal Palace (2-3) in the Premier League. Manager David Moyes has spoken about the Hammers going on a good run in the FA Cup so expect a relatively strong team to line-up against Leeds today as he looks to continue West Ham’s winning run.

Leeds bounced back from three consecutive Premier League defeats - to Chelsea (3-2), Manchester City (7-0) and Arsenal (1-4) - to inflict a confident and composed 3-1 defeat on Burnley in their last match. The win was a much needed victory for Marcelo Bielsa’s team who have earned a little breathing room above Premier League drop zone. Winning creates momentum and Leeds will want that to continue into today’s FA Cup clash with fellow Premier League side West Ham.

Why the FA Cup third round has never been more important

12:39 , Michael Jones

There are few feelings like it in football. That is something that became achingly apparent at clubs like Marine and Chorley last season. The restrictions necessary for Covid denied them the spirit of life that comes with a big FA Cup tie involving a smaller club.

The events of the past two years should help to restore a sparkle to the competition, and especially this most compelling of rounds. That doesn’t just apply to the pandemic. There’s also the Super League, controversial takeovers, and so many other stories that foster the feeling the elite game is just getting away from us, going to some super deluxe level cordoned off and separated from the rest of the game.

The FA Cup third round now, more than ever before, is the great riposte to this. It is the intoxicating antidote. It has actually never been more important, for the game as a whole.

Why the FA Cup third round has never been more important

West Ham vs Leeds: Moyes on FA Cup run

12:34 , Michael Jones

West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping for a good run in the FA Cup this season and believes he has a squad that can challenge for the trophy.

Speaking ahead of toady’s cup match with Leeds, Moyes emphasised the juggling act between selecting strong teams for cup games without sacrificing any momentum in the Premier League and has backed Nikola VlašiÄ to step up in the absence of some of the more senior players.

Moyes said:

I’d love to have a good run in the cup, I want to do well in the Europa League as well, but also our league position last year gave us the chance in the Europa League, so you don’t want to give up your Premier League games very easily if you want to challenge the top teams. “The balance of the whole thing is difficult to get right, but we’ll attempt to do that and try to put a really good team out against Leeds United. “I think we’ve got a team that given the right draw, given the right moment, could easily go and challenge anybody for the FA Cup. Overall, we’ve got to get through the first tie, which we all know is a tough tie in the third round. “Niksi [Vlasic] will have opportunities and we’re trying to break him in. He’s beginning to show some good signs so let’s hope he can step up when he gets the opportunity. I do see opportunities for him with Saïd [Benrahma] away.”

West Ham vs Leeds: Injuries and absentees

12:28 , Michael Jones

Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell are all sidelined with injuries causing a dent in West Ham’s defence and forcing manager David Moyes to rely on some of his second stringers. Said Benrahma has travelled to the African Cup of Nations and is unavailable with Pablo Fornals also a dobut after missing a few games.

Leeds’ injury problems continue to mount up. Tyler Roberts and Joe Gelhardt are the latest players to be ruled out and they join Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell on the sidelines. However, striker Patrick Bamford is fit again and could return to the starting XI.

West Ham vs Leeds

12:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Follow live updates as West Ham host Leeds in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon. The Hammers have enjoyed a strong season in the cup competitions so far this campaign, defeating both Manchester United and Manchester City as they reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, while also progressing to the knockout stages of the Europa League under David Moyes. Back-to-back Premier League wins over Watford and Brighton have also moved West Ham back inside the Premier League’s top five ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Norwich.

It’s been five years since Leeds last progressed past the third round of the FA Cup, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side losing at this stage in each of the last four seasons. Leeds secured a vital win over Burnley in their last Premier League fixture to ease their relegation concerns and a cup run this season would be fitting on what is the 50th anniversary of their FA Cup winning campaign of 1971-72, which remains the only occasion in which the club have won the competition.