(Getty Images)

The FA Cup third round takes place this weekend as lower-league teams look to pull off a giant killing in football’s oldest club competition.

There are three non-league teams to have reached this stage, as the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the fray.

Chesterfield host West Bromwhich Albion, Boreham Wood take on Accrington Stanley, before Wrexham visit Coventry City.

They will all hope to progress to the fourth round and meet one of the big Premier League sides, with leaders Arsenal completing the weekend’s fixtures away to Oxford on Monday night.

Here’s everything you need to know,

When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw?

The FA Cup fourth-round draw will take place at 7pm GMT on Monday 9 January, ahead of Oxford’s match against Arsenal.

What FA Cup matches are on TV this weekend?

Friday 6 January

20:00 - Manchester United vs Everton - ITV 1

Saturday 7 January

12:30 - Gillingham vs Leicester - BBC One

17:30 - Coventry vs Wrexham - S4C (Wales)

18:00 - Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle - BBC One

20:00 - Liverpool vs Wolves - ITV 4

Sunday 8 January

14:00 - Cardiff vs Leeds - ITV 1

16:30 - Manchester City vs Chelsea - BBC One

Monday 9 January

20:00 - Oxford United vs Arsenal - ITV 1

FA Cup: Third-round fixtures

Friday 6 January

20:00 - Manchester United vs Everton - Live on ITV1

Saturday 7 January 2023

12:30 - Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town

12:30 - Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

12:30 - Gillingham - Leicester City - Live on BBC One

12:30 - Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City

12:30 - Crystal Palace vs Southampton

12:30 - Reading vs Watford

15:00 - Middlesbrough vs Brighton & Hove Albion

15:00 - Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion

15:00 - Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley

15:00 - AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley

15:00 - Fleetwood Town vs Queens Park Rangers

15:00 - Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

15:00 - Hull City vs Fulham

15:00 - Millwall vs Sheffield United

15:00 - Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland AFC

15:00 - Ipswich Town vs Rotherham United

17:30 - Brentford vs West Ham United

Story continues

17:30 - Coventry City vs Wrexham AFC - Live on S4C

17:30 - Luton Town - Wigan Athletic

17:30 - Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion

18:00 - Sheffield Wednesdayvs Newcastle United - Live on BBC One

20:00 - Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Live on ITV4

Sunday 8 January

12:30 - Derby County vs Barnsley

12:30 - Bristol City vs Swansea City

14:00 - Stockport County vs Walsall

14:00 - Cardiff City vs Leeds United - Live on ITV1

14:00 - Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers

14:00 - Hartlepool United vs Stoke City

16:30 - Manchester City vs Chelsea - Live on BBC One

16:30 - Aston Villa vs Stevenage

Monday 9 January

20:00 - Oxford United vs Arsenal - Live on ITV1