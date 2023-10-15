FA Cup first round draw LIVE: Non-league, League One and League Two clubs discover fixtures

(Getty Images)

The FA Cup gets underway soon with the first round proper - but before we get excited about the potential match-ups and which clubs might take another step towards playing the giants of the English game from the third round onwards, the draw itself must be made.

A total of 32 non-league teams have progressed through their preliminary rounds and they are now joined by 48 EFL sides from League One and League Two.

The FA Cup was won last season by Man City, beating Man United in the final, while earlier in the competition a succession of lower-league teams fared well including Grimbsy reaching the quarter-finals, the first fourth-tier team to do so in 33 years.

Follow live updates from the FA Cup first round draw below and get the latest football odds and tips here.

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

Draw will start from 2:30pm BST

80 ties to be drawn, 32 non-league teams still involved

League One leaders Portsmouth head to National League leaders Chesterfield

Eighth-tier Cray Valley face Charlton Athletic

Northern Premier League side Marine host League Two Harrowgate Town

Lowest-ranked side Sheppey United could face Walsall

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:48 , Karl Matchett

Notts County vs Crawley Town

Stockport County vs Worksop Town

Yeovil Town vs Gateshead

Stevenage vs Tranmere Rovers

Braintree Town or Chesham United vs Maidstone

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:47 , Karl Matchett

Sutton United vs AFC Fylde

Reading vs MK Dons

Doncaster Rovers vs Accrington Stanley

Chester vs York City or Needham Market

Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City vs Forest Green Rovers

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:45 , Karl Matchett

Bradford City vs Wycombe Wanderers

Billericay Town or Sheppey United vs Walsall

Shrewsbury Town vs Colchester United

Bristol Rovers vs Chelmsford City or Whitby Town

Lincoln City vs Morecambe

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:44 , Karl Matchett

Marine vs Harrowgate Town

Barnsley vs Horsham

Port Vale vs Burton Albion

Peterborough United vs Salford City

Eastleigh vs Boreham Wood

Story continues

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:42 , Karl Matchett

Oxford vs Maidenhead United

Newport County vs Oldham Athletic

Swindon Town vs Aldershot Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County

Mansfield Town vs Wrexham

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:41 , Karl Matchett

Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United

Kidderminster vs Fleetwood Town

Hereford vs Gillingham

Ebsfleet United or Slough Town vs Grimsby Town

Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley (PM)

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:39 , Karl Matchett

Curzon Ashton vs Avely or Barnet

Alfreton Town vs Worthing

Chesterfield vs Portsmouth

Bolton Wanderers vs Solihull Moors

Exeter City vs Wigan Athletic

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:38 , Karl Matchett

OK it’s time for the draw!

Eight draws in the last preliminary round so still some teams to be decided there. Here we go!

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:24 , Karl Matchett

And as well as looking at the non-league teams who might do well, we should consider those impressing in the EFL this term who might bear watching in the draw.

At the top of League One, Portsmouth remain unbeaten and have won eight of their 12 matches - they’ll be favourites whoever they are drawn with.

Oxford, Peterborough and Bolton have all been tough to beat, while free-scoring Barnsley are third in the table after some big wins this term.

In League Two, Mansfield are also unbeaten but the draw specialists only sit third; Stockport County and Notts County - promoted last season along with Wrexham, who sit fifth in the table - are the top two after 13 league games.

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:17 , Karl Matchett

Who got furthest in last season’s FA Cup from those clubs outside the Premier League?

Championship: Sheffield United, semi-finals

League One: Fleetwood Town, fifth round

League Two: Grimsby Town, quarter-finals

Non-league:

Fifth tier: Wrexham, fourth round

Sixth tier: King’s Lynn Town, Ebbsfleet United, Buxton, Chippenham Town - all second round

Seventh tier: Alvechurch, second round

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:10 , Karl Matchett

The last few winners of the FA Cup are not hugely surprising names, by and large:

Man City, Liverpool, Leicester, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man United.

But what about in the first round last season, who managed to make the surprises and cause the shocks?

Farnborough (6th tier) beat Sutton United (4th), Salford City (4) beat Peterborough (3), Ebbsfleet (6) saw off Halifax (5), Chippenham Town (6) knocked out League One Lincoln (3), King’s Lynn (6) beat Doncaster (4), Curzon Ashton (6) beat Cambridge United (3) and, memorably, Alvechurch (7) got the better of Cheltenham Town (3).

Who will step up from non-league to be a surprise second-round option this season?

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

14:03 , Karl Matchett

Here are the dates for matches you might want to mark in your diary, depending on the draw and the team you support. Of course, some matches will be moved a day or two around these dates depending on TV picks and so on.

First round: Saturday 4 November

Second round: Saturday 2 December

Third round: Saturday 6 January

Fourth round: Saturday 27 January

Fifth round: Wednesday 28 February

Quarter-finals: Saturday 16 March

Semi-finals: Saturday 20 April

Final: Saturday 25 May

FA Cup prize money

13:56 , Karl Matchett

Up until this point in preliminary and qualifying round matches, teams have received a payment whether they win or lose in FA Cup prize money.

In the final round of qualifiers - the fourth round - the 32 teams who triumphed and are in the hat today picked up a little over £9,000 apiece, with the sides they beat getting £3,125.

But from the first round proper until the semis, only one team is handed a cheque: the one which wins. Out and it’s the end of the adventure, both sporting and financial, but for non-league sides especially, a cup run means a windfall which can be the difference between surviving and thriving.

Here’s the breakdown for each win in each round:

First round proper winners (40 teams) £41,000

Second round proper winners (20) £67,000

Third round proper winners (32) £105,000

Fourth round proper winners (16) £120,000

Fifth round proper winners (8) £225,000

Quarter-final winners (4) £450,000

Semi-final winners (2) £1,000,000

Semi-final losers (2) £500,000

Final runners-up (1) £1,000,000

Final winners (1) £2,000,000

What is the FA Cup first round draw and how to watch?

13:49 , Karl Matchett

The FA Cup gets underway in earnest in early November and for many clubs throughout the Football League and beyond, that means today is a vital day in the diary: the draw for the first round.

Into the first round comes the 48 teams in EFL League One and League Two, joined by 32 winners from non-league football who have progressed through the qualifying and preliminary rounds.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the FA Cup first round draw today?

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

13:42 , Karl Matchett

...and the second batch:

FA Cup first round draw ball numbers

41. Stockport County

42. Sutton United

43. Swindon Town

44. Tranmere Rovers

45. Walsall

46. Wigan Athletic

47. Wrexham

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City

50. Oldham Athletic

51. Marine

52. Worksop Town

53. AFC Fylde

54. Hereford

55. York City or Needham Market

56. Solihull Moors

57. Chesterfield

58. Alfreton Town

59. Chester

60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town

61. Curzon Ashton

62. Kidderminster Harriers

63. Gateshead

64. Aldershot Town

65. Maidstone United

66. Ramsgate

67. Aveley or Barnet

68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking

69. Horsham

70. Eastleigh

71. Yeovil Town

72. Bromley

73. Maidenhead United

74. Braintree Town or Chesham United

75. Bracknell Town

76. Worthing

77. Boreham Wood

78. Cray Valley (PM)

79. Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town

80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

13:35 , Karl Matchett

A total of 80 clubs in the hat as mentioned so here are all the names and the ball number they will have today. As there’s a lot, we’ll split them in two!

FA Cup first round draw ball numbers

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow

5. Blackpool

6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Bradford City

8. Bristol Rovers

9. Burton Albion

10. Cambridge United

11. Carlisle United

12. Charlton Athletic

13. Cheltenham Town

14. Colchester United

15. Crawley Town

16. Crewe Alexandra

17. Derby County

18. Doncaster Rovers

19. Exeter City

20. Fleetwood Town

21. Forest Green Rovers

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Leyton Orient

26. Lincoln City

27. Mansfield Town

28. Milton Keynes Dons

29. Morecambe

30. Newport County

31. Northampton Town

32. Notts County

33. Oxford United

34. Peterborough United

35. Port Vale

36. Portsmouth

37. Reading

38. Salford City

39. Shrewsbury Town

40. Stevenage

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

11:31 , Karl Matchett

The FA Cup first round draw takes place this afternoon and you can follow it in its entirety here with The Independent.

A total of 80 teams will be drawn out of the hat, including 32 non-league clubs who have progressed through different numbers of qualifying, or preliminary, rounds already.

League One and League two teams enter from this point.

FA Cup first round draw LIVE

11:28 , The Independent