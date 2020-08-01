FA Cup final live stream: How to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the USA

The good news for United States-based fans of English soccer is they get another chance to watch an all-England match with high stakes even though the Premier League season ended last week. The bad news for those fans in the United States is the FA Cup final is not being presented on live TV by ESPN.

So a live stream presentation on ESPN+ is the only way to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the U.S. on Saturday afternoon.

The 2019-20 FA Cup first round took place back in November, with the Blues and the Gunners joining the competition with other Premier League and Championship teams in Round 3. Chelsea have defeated Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Liverpool, Leicester City and Manchester United on their way to the final. Arsenal have cleared Leeds United, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Manchester City.

This London derby is a convenient matchup since the FA Final takes place at the city's Wembley Stadium, though no fans will be allowed to attend. That of course has been the case for all FA Cup matches this summer in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Below is how to watch Saturday's match as Chelsea try to win their ninth FA Cup and Arsenal aim for their record 14th.

FA Cup final live stream for Chelsea vs. Arsenal

  • FA Cup live stream: ESPN+

When ESPN secured the rights to broadcast FA Cup matches in the United States in 2018, it did for ESPN+, the company's online sports streaming service that at the time was brand new. A couple years later, ESPN+ is still the exclusive rights holder of FA Cup matches in the U.S.

That means even the FA Cup final is not on TV in the U.S.; it's only on ESPN+.

ESPN+ costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month.

In addition to FA Cup matches, ESPN+ shows all Serie A and FA Community Shield matches in the U.S., as well as events from American leagues MLB, NHL and MLS among other sports.

ESPN+ can be accessed from the following devices:

ESPN+ can be streamed on up to three devices at once for most content. It is not available in Canada.

FA Cup final: TV channel for Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Because ESPN+ has the exclusive right to show FA Cup matches in the United States, Saturday's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal is not on TV in the U.S. ESPN+'s deal to broadcast FA Cup matches lasts through 2021.

In the United Kingdom, of course, the match can be seen live on three different TV channels — BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BT Sport.

In Canada, the FA Cup final can be seen on Sportsnet.

FA Cup schedule 2020

All 2019-20 FA Cup competition was paused for three months as the COVID-19 pandemic spread globally. It finally restarted in late June with the quarterfinal round.

Below is the complete table of results from this season's FA Cup competition:

Final

Date

Match

Aug. 1

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Semifinal

Date

Match

July 18

Arsenal 2-0 Manchester City

July 19

Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea

Quarterfinal

Date

Match

June 27

Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United

June 28

Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal

June 28

Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea

June 28

Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City

Fifth round

Date

Match

March 2

Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal

March 3

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool

March 3

Reading 1-2 Sheffield United

March 3

West Brom 2-3 Newcastle

March 4

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City

March 4

Leicester City 1-0 Birmingham

March 4

Tottenham 1-1 Norwich City (2-3 pens.)

March 5

Derby County 0-3 Manchester United

Fourth round

Date

Match

Jan. 24

QPR 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Jan. 24

Northampton Town 0-0 Derby County

Jan. 25

Hull City 1-2 Chelsea

Jan. 25

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

Jan. 25

Brentford 0-1 Leicester

Jan. 25

Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United

Jan. 25

Reading 1-1 Cardiff City

Jan. 25

West Ham 0-1 West Brom

Jan. 25

Burnley 1-2 Norwich

Jan. 25

Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham City

Jan. 25

Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United

Jan. 25

Portsmouth 4-2 Barnsley

Jan. 26

Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Manchester United

Jan. 26

Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool

Jan. 26

Manchester City 4-0 Fulham

Jan. 27

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal

Third round

Date

Match

Jan. 4

Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury Town

Jan. 4

Birmingham City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Jan. 4

Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United

Jan. 4

Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City

Jan. 4

Millwall 3-0 Newport County

Jan. 4

Burnley 4-2 Peterborough United

Jan. 4

Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City

Jan. 4

Brighton 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Jan. 4

Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Jan. 4

Cardiff City 2-2 Carlisle United

Jan. 4

Reading 2-2 Blackpool

Jan. 4

Watford 3-3 Tranmere Rovers

Jan. 4

Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa

Jan. 4

Oxford United 4-1 Hartlepool United

Jan. 4

Brentford 1-0 Stoke City

Jan. 4

Bournemouth 4-0 Luton Town

Jan. 4

Wolves 0-0 Manchester United

Jan. 4

Fleetwood Town 1-2 Portsmouth

Jan. 4

Manchester City 4-1 Port Vale

Jan. 4

Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Jan. 5

Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Jan. 5

Burton Albion 2-4 Northampton Town

Jan. 5

Charlton Athletic 0-1 West Brom

Jan. 5

Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Fylde

Jan. 5

Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County

Jan. 5

QPR 5-1 Swansea City

Jan. 5

Bristol Rovers 2-2 Coventry City

Jan. 5

Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Barnsley

Jan. 5

Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham

Jan. 5

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Jan. 5

Gillingham 0-2 West Ham

Jan. 6

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United

Second round

Date

Match

Nov. 29

Maldon & Tiptree 0-1 Newport County

Nov. 30

Cheltenham Town 1-3 Port Vale

Nov. 30

Forest Green Rovers 2-2 Carlisle United

Nov. 30

Kingstonian 0-2 AFC Fylde

Nov. 30

Oldham Athletic 0-1 Burton Albion

Nov. 30

Portsmouth 2-1 Altrincham

Nov. 30

Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Mansfield Town

Nov. 30

Walsall 0-1 Oxford United

Nov. 30

Eastleigh 1-1 Crew Alexandra

Dec. 1

Blackpool 3-1 Maidstone United

Dec. 1

Bristol Rovers 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Dec. 1

Coventry City 1-1 Ipswich Town

Dec. 1

Crawley Town 1-2 Fleetwood Town

Dec. 1

Exeter City 2-2 Hartlepool United

Dec. 1

Gillingham 3-0 Doncaster Rovers

Dec. 1

Northampton Town 3-1 Notts County

Dec. 1

Peterborough United 3-0 Dover Athletic

Dec. 1

Rochdale 0-0 Boston United

Dec. 1

Tranmere Rovers 5-1 Chichester City

Dec. 2

Solilhull Moors 3-4 Rotherham United

Nov. 10 Chippenham Town 0-3 Northampton Town

First round

Date

Match

Nov. 8

Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Carlisle United

Nov. 9

Sunderland 1-1 Gillingham

Nov. 9

Wimbledon 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

Nov. 9

Accrington Stanley 0-2 Crewe Alexandra

Nov. 9

Blackpool 4-1 Morecambe

Nov. 9

Bolton 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Nov. 9

Cambridge United 1-1 Exeter City

Nov. 9

Carshalton Athletic 1-4 Boston United

Nov. 9

Cheltenham Town 1-1 Swindon Town

Nov. 9

Colchester United 0-2 Coventry City

Nov. 9

Crawley Town 4-1 Scunthorpe United

Nov. 9

Ebbsfleet United 2-3 Notts County

Nov. 9

Forest Green Rovers 4-0 Billericay Town

Nov. 9

Grimsby Town 1-1 Newport County

Nov. 9

Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City

Nov. 9

MK Dons 0-1 Port Vale

Nov. 9

Maidenhead United 1-3 Rotherham United

Nov. 9

Maidstone United 1-0 Torquay United

Nov. 9

Mansfield Town 1-0 Chorley

Nov. 9

Nantwich Town 0-1 AFC Fylde

Nov. 9

Oxford City 1-5 Solihull Moors

Nov. 9

Salford City 1-1 Burton Albion

Nov. 9

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Bradford City

Nov. 9

Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough United

Nov. 9

Stourbridge 2-2 Eastleigh

Nov. 9

Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Nov. 9

Walsall 2-2 Darlington

Nov. 10

Hayes & Yeading 0-2 Oxford United

Nov. 10

York City 0-1 Altrincham

Nov. 10

Wrexham 0-0 Rochdale

Nov. 10

Macclesfield Town 0-4 Kingstonian

Nov. 10

Leyton Orient 1-2 Maldon & Tiptree

Nov. 10

Gateshead 1-2 Oldham Athletic

