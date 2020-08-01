FA Cup final live stream: How to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the USA
The good news for United States-based fans of English soccer is they get another chance to watch an all-England match with high stakes even though the Premier League season ended last week. The bad news for those fans in the United States is the FA Cup final is not being presented on live TV by ESPN.
So a live stream presentation on ESPN+ is the only way to watch Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the U.S. on Saturday afternoon.
The 2019-20 FA Cup first round took place back in November, with the Blues and the Gunners joining the competition with other Premier League and Championship teams in Round 3. Chelsea have defeated Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Liverpool, Leicester City and Manchester United on their way to the final. Arsenal have cleared Leeds United, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Manchester City.
This London derby is a convenient matchup since the FA Final takes place at the city's Wembley Stadium, though no fans will be allowed to attend. That of course has been the case for all FA Cup matches this summer in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Below is how to watch Saturday's match as Chelsea try to win their ninth FA Cup and Arsenal aim for their record 14th.
FA Cup final live stream for Chelsea vs. Arsenal
FA Cup live stream: ESPN+
When ESPN secured the rights to broadcast FA Cup matches in the United States in 2018, it did for ESPN+, the company's online sports streaming service that at the time was brand new. A couple years later, ESPN+ is still the exclusive rights holder of FA Cup matches in the U.S.
That means even the FA Cup final is not on TV in the U.S.; it's only on ESPN+.
ESPN+ costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month.
In addition to FA Cup matches, ESPN+ shows all Serie A and FA Community Shield matches in the U.S., as well as events from American leagues MLB, NHL and MLS among other sports.
ESPN+ can be accessed from the following devices:
ESPN+ can be streamed on up to three devices at once for most content. It is not available in Canada.
FA Cup final: TV channel for Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Because ESPN+ has the exclusive right to show FA Cup matches in the United States, Saturday's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal is not on TV in the U.S. ESPN+'s deal to broadcast FA Cup matches lasts through 2021.
In the United Kingdom, of course, the match can be seen live on three different TV channels — BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BT Sport.
In Canada, the FA Cup final can be seen on Sportsnet.
FA Cup schedule 2020
All 2019-20 FA Cup competition was paused for three months as the COVID-19 pandemic spread globally. It finally restarted in late June with the quarterfinal round.
Below is the complete table of results from this season's FA Cup competition:
Final
Date
Match
Aug. 1
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Semifinal
Date
Match
July 18
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester City
July 19
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea
Quarterfinal
Date
Match
June 27
Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United
June 28
Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal
June 28
Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea
June 28
Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City
Fifth round
Date
Match
March 2
Portsmouth 0-2 Arsenal
March 3
Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool
March 3
Reading 1-2 Sheffield United
March 3
West Brom 2-3 Newcastle
March 4
Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City
March 4
Leicester City 1-0 Birmingham
March 4
Tottenham 1-1 Norwich City (2-3 pens.)
March 5
Derby County 0-3 Manchester United
Fourth round
Date
Match
Jan. 24
QPR 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Jan. 24
Northampton Town 0-0 Derby County
Jan. 25
Hull City 1-2 Chelsea
Jan. 25
Southampton 1-1 Tottenham
Jan. 25
Brentford 0-1 Leicester
Jan. 25
Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United
Jan. 25
Reading 1-1 Cardiff City
Jan. 25
West Ham 0-1 West Brom
Jan. 25
Burnley 1-2 Norwich
Jan. 25
Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham City
Jan. 25
Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United
Jan. 25
Portsmouth 4-2 Barnsley
Jan. 26
Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Manchester United
Jan. 26
Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool
Jan. 26
Manchester City 4-0 Fulham
Jan. 27
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
Third round
Date
Match
Jan. 4
Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury Town
Jan. 4
Birmingham City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Jan. 4
Rochdale 1-1 Newcastle United
Jan. 4
Rotherham United 2-3 Hull City
Jan. 4
Millwall 3-0 Newport County
Jan. 4
Burnley 4-2 Peterborough United
Jan. 4
Preston North End 2-4 Norwich City
Jan. 4
Brighton 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Jan. 4
Southampton 2-0 Huddersfield Town
Jan. 4
Cardiff City 2-2 Carlisle United
Jan. 4
Reading 2-2 Blackpool
Jan. 4
Watford 3-3 Tranmere Rovers
Jan. 4
Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa
Jan. 4
Oxford United 4-1 Hartlepool United
Jan. 4
Brentford 1-0 Stoke City
Jan. 4
Bournemouth 4-0 Luton Town
Jan. 4
Wolves 0-0 Manchester United
Jan. 4
Fleetwood Town 1-2 Portsmouth
Jan. 4
Manchester City 4-1 Port Vale
Jan. 4
Leicester City 2-0 Wigan Athletic
Jan. 5
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Jan. 5
Burton Albion 2-4 Northampton Town
Jan. 5
Charlton Athletic 0-1 West Brom
Jan. 5
Sheffield United 2-1 AFC Fylde
Jan. 5
Crystal Palace 0-1 Derby County
Jan. 5
QPR 5-1 Swansea City
Jan. 5
Bristol Rovers 2-2 Coventry City
Jan. 5
Crewe Alexandra 1-3 Barnsley
Jan. 5
Middlesbrough 1-1 Tottenham
Jan. 5
Liverpool 1-0 Everton
Jan. 5
Gillingham 0-2 West Ham
Jan. 6
Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United
Second round
Date
Match
Nov. 29
Maldon & Tiptree 0-1 Newport County
Nov. 30
Cheltenham Town 1-3 Port Vale
Nov. 30
Forest Green Rovers 2-2 Carlisle United
Nov. 30
Kingstonian 0-2 AFC Fylde
Nov. 30
Oldham Athletic 0-1 Burton Albion
Nov. 30
Portsmouth 2-1 Altrincham
Nov. 30
Shrewsbury Town 2-0 Mansfield Town
Nov. 30
Walsall 0-1 Oxford United
Nov. 30
Eastleigh 1-1 Crew Alexandra
Dec. 1
Blackpool 3-1 Maidstone United
Dec. 1
Bristol Rovers 1-1 Plymouth Argyle
Dec. 1
Coventry City 1-1 Ipswich Town
Dec. 1
Crawley Town 1-2 Fleetwood Town
Dec. 1
Exeter City 2-2 Hartlepool United
Dec. 1
Gillingham 3-0 Doncaster Rovers
Dec. 1
Northampton Town 3-1 Notts County
Dec. 1
Peterborough United 3-0 Dover Athletic
Dec. 1
Rochdale 0-0 Boston United
Dec. 1
Tranmere Rovers 5-1 Chichester City
Dec. 2
Solilhull Moors 3-4 Rotherham United
Nov. 10 Chippenham Town 0-3 Northampton Town
First round
Date
Match
Nov. 8
Dulwich Hamlet 1-4 Carlisle United
Nov. 9
Sunderland 1-1 Gillingham
Nov. 9
Wimbledon 1-1 Doncaster Rovers
Nov. 9
Accrington Stanley 0-2 Crewe Alexandra
Nov. 9
Blackpool 4-1 Morecambe
Nov. 9
Bolton 0-1 Plymouth Argyle
Nov. 9
Cambridge United 1-1 Exeter City
Nov. 9
Carshalton Athletic 1-4 Boston United
Nov. 9
Cheltenham Town 1-1 Swindon Town
Nov. 9
Colchester United 0-2 Coventry City
Nov. 9
Crawley Town 4-1 Scunthorpe United
Nov. 9
Ebbsfleet United 2-3 Notts County
Nov. 9
Forest Green Rovers 4-0 Billericay Town
Nov. 9
Grimsby Town 1-1 Newport County
Nov. 9
Ipswich Town 1-1 Lincoln City
Nov. 9
MK Dons 0-1 Port Vale
Nov. 9
Maidenhead United 1-3 Rotherham United
Nov. 9
Maidstone United 1-0 Torquay United
Nov. 9
Mansfield Town 1-0 Chorley
Nov. 9
Nantwich Town 0-1 AFC Fylde
Nov. 9
Oxford City 1-5 Solihull Moors
Nov. 9
Salford City 1-1 Burton Albion
Nov. 9
Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Bradford City
Nov. 9
Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough United
Nov. 9
Stourbridge 2-2 Eastleigh
Nov. 9
Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Nov. 9
Walsall 2-2 Darlington
Nov. 10
Hayes & Yeading 0-2 Oxford United
Nov. 10
York City 0-1 Altrincham
Nov. 10
Wrexham 0-0 Rochdale
Nov. 10
Macclesfield Town 0-4 Kingstonian
Nov. 10
Leyton Orient 1-2 Maldon & Tiptree
Nov. 10
Gateshead 1-2 Oldham Athletic
