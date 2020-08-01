FA Cup final live score, updates from Chelsea vs. Arsenal showdown

The exciting FA Cup final matchup between Chelsea and Arsenal will take place Saturday, but viewers in the United States won't be able to watch on TV.

As we explained in more depth here, the FA Cup final will be aired on ESPN+ for U.S. viewers. But if you're a soccer fan looking for updates on the match, then you've come to the right place. We'll be following the FA Cup final live with updates and highlights below, so you won't miss any of the action.

The 2019-20 FA Cup first round took place way back in November. In March, the competition was postponed as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Play resumed with the Quarterfinal in June with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City advancing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the Semifinal matchups, Arsenal took care of Manchester City, 2-0, while Chelsea took down Manchester United, 3-1.

MORE: How to watch FA Cup final live stream in the USA

FA Cup final: Chelsea vs. Arsenal live score, highlights

Current score: Chelsea 1, Arsenal 0

12:48 — Arsenal gets a free kick near Chelsea's goal, but is unable to take advantage. Dani Ceballos took the kick, but the ball sailed just over the net.

12:37 — AND WE HAVE OUR FIRST SCORE!

Christian Pulisic gets Chelsea on the board early with a goal within the first five minutes of play. At 4:58 in the game, Pulisic is able to weave his way around the defense in order to get the first goal of the game. Chelsea leads 1-0 over Arsenal.

In addition to giving Chelsea the lead, Pulisic made history. He became the first U.S. international to score in an FA Cup final.

12:30 — And the main event is underway. Christian Pulisic has an opportunity to secure his first major trophy if Chelsea is able to win today.

Story continues

Noon — We're a half-hour away from the start of the FA Cup final. Chelsea and Arsenal are both ready for the big game.