FA Cup final 2023, Manchester City vs Manchester United: What time is it and what TV channel is it on?

FA Cup trophy - FA Cup final 2023, Manchester City vs Manchester United: What time is it and what TV channel is it on? - PA/Nick Potts

This year’s FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City, could be one of the most memorable in recent years. FA Cup finals rarely live up to their place as a showpiece final and are often cagey (or one-sided) affairs, but the very fact that Pep Guardiola’s men will be aiming to stay on course for a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble keeps the interest high.

Their cross-city rivals are the only English side to complete that particular Treble and, as well as winning a cup double of their own following their League Cup triumph earlier this year, can stop City from matching their historic achievement.

When is the FA Cup final?

The FA Cup final will take place on Saturday, June 3 2023.

Where is the FA Cup final?

The final is due to be staged at Wembley Stadium in London.

What time does the FA Cup final kick-off?

The FA Cup final is back to its traditional 3pm kick-off for the first time in more than a decade, after police deemed it a “high-risk” fixture.

Although security and logistical advice is understood to be the main factor driving decisions for the first ever Manchester derby final, an earlier kick-off will also please fans of both clubs who are making the 170-mile journey.

The last 3pm FA Cup final kick-off was in 2011 but concerns have been raised at the higher risk of disorder associated with later start times.

The final is in June rather than the usual mid-May date after club football was pushed back this season to accommodate a winter World Cup.

This means a date clash with the Epsom Derby, which is also being screened by ITV and is now set to start at 1.30, before the FA Cup final.

Who is the referee for the game?

The job has gone to referee Paul Tierney, Telegraph Sport understands.

The 42-year-old is from Wigan in Greater Manchester and is understood to be a Wigan Athletic fan. He has been a target for Jürgen Klopp this season who has subsequently backtracked on highly critical comments about Tierney, and the decision by the Football Association shows they rate the referee highly.

Tierney will be assisted by Neil Davies and Scott Ledger with fellow referee Peter Banks as fourth official. League Cup final referee David Coote will act as video assistant referee alongside Simon Long.

What is the latest news

A train strike has been announced for the day of the FA Cup final.

Aslef, the body that represents train drivers, says members will strike on May 12, May 31 and June 3 – the last of those dates being the day of the match in London between Manchester United and Manchester City. The walkouts threaten to cause chaos for tens of thousands of supporters who plan to travel to Wembley for the showpiece.

The Epsom Derby also takes place on June 3. Racecourse chiefs had already brought forward the Derby by three hours earlier than planned to avoid a clash with the football.

What TV channel is the FA Cup final on?

This year the BBC and ITV have shared the broadcast rights for the FA Cup and the final will be shown on both channels.

Manchester City's road to the final

Manchester United's road to the final

What are the managers saying?

Erik ten Hag has promised that his side will “give everything” to dent Manchester City’s Treble bid and secure a second piece of silverware this season.

United overcame Brighton in a tense penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Sunday to set up a first all-Manchester FA Cup final on June 3.

Ten Hag will be bidding to add the FA Cup to the League Cup already won in his first season in charge at Old Trafford. But victory over City would also stop City from equalling United's achievement of 1999 in winning a treble of Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League.

“We will give everything and when I say everything, that is everything,” the United manager said. “So the fans can rely on that – that we will give it and do it against every opponent.

“But, of course, we want to give that against City. We want to give the fans that, for sure.”

City, who beat Sheffield United to reach the Cup final, have wrapped up the league title and the FA Cup final will be the second leg of their big to win the Treble — a feat achieved only once by an English team, by, yes, you've guessed it, Manchester United in 1999.

Ten Hag, whose side beat City 2-1 in the league in January, admitted his team will have to play “the perfect game” to beat Pep Guardiola’s men again.

“We are proof, proof that we could beat them but then we have to play the perfect game,” he said. “I think that [in January] was the perfect game we played this season but we have to go again.”