When is the FA Cup fifth round draw 2021-22? TV channel, live stream, start time and fixture dates

(The FA via Getty Images)

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup takes place on Sunday.

Middlesbrough are the first team in the hat after they stunned Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford on Friday night.

Elsewhere in the fourth round, Chelsea host Plymouth Argyle, West Ham are away at National League North side Kidderminster Harriers and Tottenham host Brighton.

Frank Lampard takes charge of his first game as Everton manager against Brentford, while on Sunday Liverpool host Cardiff at Anfield and National League side Boreham Wood are away at Bournemouth.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw...

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place at around 11.30pm on Sunday, February 6 2022.

How can I watch the FA Cup fifth round draw?

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live on ITV before their coverage of the game between Liverpool and Cardiff.

Live stream: The draw will be shown on the ITV Hub website and app, as well as via The FA’s social media channels.

When will the FA Cup fifth round be played?

The FA Cup fifth round will take place midweek the week starting February 28.