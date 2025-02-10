FA Cup fifth round draw in full: Manchester United meet Fulham while Man City host Plymouth

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round has been made (The FA via Getty Images)

Plymouth's reward for beating Liverpool in the FA Cup is a fifth round tie away to Manchester City.

The Pilgrims dumped the current Premier League leaders out of the competition with a 1-0 win on Sunday thanks to Ryan Hardie's second-half penalty, and will now head to the Etihad Stadium for a last-16 tie against the seven-time Cup winners, who had to come from behind to beat Leyton Orient 2-1 on Saturday.

Holders Manchester United have been drawn at home to Fulham. United beat Leicester 2-1 in controversial circumstances, with Harry Maguire appearing to be in an offside position as he headed in Friday's stoppage-time winner at Old Trafford.

There was no VAR in operation during the fourth-round ties over the weekend, but the technology will come into play from the next round onwards.

Having won 2-0 at Everton on Saturday Bournemouth will face more Premier League opposition with Wolves due at the Vitality Stadium.

Brighton, who came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1, also have another tough assignment as they are away to Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle.

Cardiff, who needed penalties to get past Stoke, are away to Aston Villa - who hung on to knock out Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday.

Either Doncaster or Crystal Palace will be at home to Millwall, while the winners of Tuesday's tie between Exeter and Nottingham Forest will be at home to Ipswich.

There will also be an all-Championship tie in the north-west with Preston due to host Burnley.

Games will be played over the first weekend in March.

FA Cup fifth round draw in full

Preston vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Cardiff

Doncaster or Crystal Palace vs Millwall

Manchester United vs Fulham

Newcastle vs Brighton

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Exeter or Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich