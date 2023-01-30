FA Cup draw: Tottenham to face Wrexham or Sheffield United, Man City travel to Bristol City

Non-league Wrexham will get a dream FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round, if they defeat Sheffield United in a replay next week.

Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left in the competition but they were denied a famous win on Sunday evening at the Racecourse Ground as Sheffield United scored a late equaliser in a 3-3 thriller.

Wrexham will travel to Bramall Lane on Tuesday 7 February in one of five replays next week, with a home tie against the eight-time winners Tottenham on the line in the fifth round.

Elsewhere, Manchester City were drawn away to Bristol City, in one of only two complete ties to be made on Monday evening. Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Premier League leaders Arsenal on Friday night, while Bristol City knocked out West Brom.

Manchester United were drawn at home against West Ham, who went on to defeat Derby County in the final fourth-round tie on Monday night. It’s currently the only all-Premier League fixture, but that will change if Fulham defeat Sunderland in their replay and set up a match against Leeds.

Brighton’s reward for knocking out holders Liverpool is a trip to Stoke City, and Leicester City will host either Blackburn or Birmingham.

Southampton will play at home to Luton or Grimsby, while the winner of Ipswich vs Burnley will take on either Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town.

The fourth-round replays will take place across 7 and 8 February, while the fifth round is scheduled for between Tuesday 27 and Thursday 29 February.

FA Cup fifth round draw