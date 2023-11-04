When is FA Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream, second-round ball numbers confirmed
The quest to win the FA Cup ratchets up with the first-round proper this weekend as EFL and non-league teams meet up and down the country.
Charlton host a local derby with eighth-tier minnows Cray Valley Paper Mills on Sunday, while on Saturday there was plenty of action as Aldershot put seven past Swindon and eighth-tier Ramsgate edged past Woking.
The first round taking place means victorious fans will have a keen eye on the imminent draw for the second round.
Here are all the details...
When is the FA Cup second-round draw?
The draw is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 5 at 2.30pm GMT. It is pencilled in for between Chesterfield vs Portsmouth and Crewe vs Derby, which are both being broadcast by ITV.
How can I watch the FA Cup second-round draw?
TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be shown live and for free on ITV1 after their coverage of Chesterfield vs Portsmouth.
Live stream: Fans can also tune in for free online via the ITVX website and app.
When will the FA Cup second-round ties be played?
The second round is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, December 2, 2023.
FA Cup second-round ball numbers
1. Barnet
2. Alfreton Town
3. Chesterfield or Portsmouth
4. Bolton Wanderers
5. Wigan Athletic
6. Leyton Orient
7. Kidderminster Harriers or Fleetwood Town
8. Gillingham
9. Slough Town or Grimsby Town
10. Charlton Athletic or Cray Valley PM
11. Oxford United
12. Newport County
13. Aldershot Town
14. Crewe Alexandra or Derby County
15. Wrexham
16. Harrogate Town
17. Barnsley or Horsham
18. Port Vale or Burton Albion
19. Peterborough United or Salford City
20. Eastleigh
21. Wycombe Wanderers
22. Walsall
23. Shrewsbury Town
24. Bristol Rovers
25. Morecambe
26. Sutton United
27. Reading
28. Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley
29. Chester or York City
30. Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers
31. Notts County
32. Stockport County
33. Yeovil Town
34. Stevenage
35. Maidstone Town
36. Blackpool
37. AFC Wimbledon
38. Cambridge United
39. Barrow
40. Ramsgate