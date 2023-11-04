When is FA Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream, second-round ball numbers confirmed

The quest to win the FA Cup ratchets up with the first-round proper this weekend as EFL and non-league teams meet up and down the country.

Charlton host a local derby with eighth-tier minnows Cray Valley Paper Mills on Sunday, while on Saturday there was plenty of action as Aldershot put seven past Swindon and eighth-tier Ramsgate edged past Woking.

The first round taking place means victorious fans will have a keen eye on the imminent draw for the second round.

Here are all the details...

When is the FA Cup second-round draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 5 at 2.30pm GMT. It is pencilled in for between Chesterfield vs Portsmouth and Crewe vs Derby, which are both being broadcast by ITV.

How can I watch the FA Cup second-round draw?

TV channel: In the UK, the draw will be shown live and for free on ITV1 after their coverage of Chesterfield vs Portsmouth.

Live stream: Fans can also tune in for free online via the ITVX website and app.

When will the FA Cup second-round ties be played?

The second round is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, December 2, 2023.

FA Cup second-round ball numbers

1. Barnet

2. Alfreton Town

3. Chesterfield or Portsmouth

4. Bolton Wanderers

5. Wigan Athletic

6. Leyton Orient

7. Kidderminster Harriers or Fleetwood Town

8. Gillingham

9. Slough Town or Grimsby Town

10. Charlton Athletic or Cray Valley PM

11. Oxford United

12. Newport County

13. Aldershot Town

14. Crewe Alexandra or Derby County

15. Wrexham

16. Harrogate Town

17. Barnsley or Horsham

18. Port Vale or Burton Albion

19. Peterborough United or Salford City

20. Eastleigh

21. Wycombe Wanderers

22. Walsall

23. Shrewsbury Town

24. Bristol Rovers

25. Morecambe

26. Sutton United

27. Reading

28. Doncaster Rovers or Accrington Stanley

29. Chester or York City

30. Scarborough Athletic or Forest Green Rovers

31. Notts County

32. Stockport County

33. Yeovil Town

34. Stevenage

35. Maidstone Town

36. Blackpool

37. AFC Wimbledon

38. Cambridge United

39. Barrow

40. Ramsgate