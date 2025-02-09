FA Cup draw: Plymouth boss sends Manchester United message after shock Liverpool result

FA Cup progress: Miron Muslic (Getty Images)

Plymouth head coach Miron Muslic says Manchester United are “more than welcome” to visit Home Park in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Championship side will be in the hat for Monday’s draw after producing one of the biggest shocks in the history of the competition by beating Liverpool.

Ryan Hardie scored the only goal of the game shortly after half-time, sending Caoimhin Kelleher the wrong way from the penalty spot after Harvey Elliott had handled the ball in the area.

Meanwhile, holders Man United squeezed into round five thanks to a 2-1 win over Leicester on Friday night, though they benefitted from Harry Maguire’s controversial last-minute winner.

2023 winners Manchester City, Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle United are among several Premier League teams to have advanced to round five.

Speaking after the game, Muslic made it clear that he would like a home tie in the next round when quizzed about the upcoming draw: “I don’t care,” he told ITV. “Anyone here.”

Then when asked by host Mark Pougatch if a showdown with Man United would be of interest, Muslic said: “They are more than welcome here!”

🗣️ "It's a big day and another chapter in Argyle's history."



Plymouth are back in action on Wednesday night as they welcome Millwall to Home Park in their bid to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Muslic has already turned his attention to the game but has praised his side for pulling off a huge FA Cup upset.

"I'm speechless, and normally they tell me I'm eloquent! It's a big moment, day for us,” he said. "Another chapter in Argyle's history. Showing this performance, desire and joy to defend against Liverpool, who will be on you. The lads did it fantastic today.

"A big moment and I think I will realise that when I go back to my apartment and have a moment. It's the game we love, and those moments sometimes as coach we miss. I also want to enjoy it.

"It's a magical day for us. I told the lads in the locker room to enjoy it.

"We are now part of Argyle history... but don't forget we have to go again on Wednesday (in the Championship), and we will."