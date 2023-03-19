FA Cup draw LIVE: Man City, Manchester United and Fulham learn semi-final fate

Follow live updates from the FA Cup draw as the semi-final line-up is revealed. The draw will take place following Brighton’s clash with Grimsby, with the fourth-tier side hoping to extend their stunning FA Cup run and reach the semi-finals. Both Manchester United and Fulham will know their semi-final fate ahead of the final clash of the weekend at Old Trafford, which kicks off later this afternoon.

Manchester City were the first team to progress to Wembley after Pep Guardiola’s side destroyed Championship leaders Burnley 6-0 in the opening quarter-final, courtesy of another hat-trick from Erling Haaland. The Premier League champions were joined by Sheffield United, who prevailed against Blackburn in an all-Championship tie. Follow live updates from the FA Cup semi-final draw, below.

15:26 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! Brighton have doubled their lead against Grimsby and are heading into the semi-finals. A lovely touch and finish from Evan Ferguson means there is a long way back for the fourth-tier side.

15:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United will be without Casemiro today as the midfielder begins his four-game domestic suspension following his second red card of the season. Alejandro Garnacho is out with an ankle injury, while Antony and Anthony Martial are doubts after they didn’t travel to Spain in midweek. Team news will be out in around 15 minutes.

15:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United will welcome Fulham to Old Trafford hoping to continue their quest for a makeshift treble. United beat Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday and will face their cross-town rivals Sevilla in the quarter-finals. Having won the Carabao Cup in February, Erik ten Hag’s men will want to stay in the hunt in the FA Cup, with the club still looking to win a three-cup treble this season.

Story continues

Fulham come into the game off the back of bruising losses to Arsenal and Brentford, but beat Leeds United in the fifth round to set up a tie against United.The Cottagers have a dire FA Cup record having never won the competition. They were runners-up on one occasion in the 1974/75 season. Fulham fans will be hoping for a change in their domestic cup fortunes, but history tells us that that is unlikely.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Manchester United vs Fulham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture

14:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Sheffield United’s match-winner Tommy Doyle, speaking to ITV: “It feels amazing. We worked really hard. We made it difficult for ourselves at times but to be going to Wembley is a special feeling.”

(Getty Images)

14:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Tommy Doyle took matters into his own hands to ensure he will emulate his grandfathers by playing at Wembley after firing Sheffield United into the FA Cup semi-finals with a stunning injury-time winner against Blackburn Rovers.

The Manchester City loanee has watched video footage of his paternal grandfather Mike Doyle and maternal grandfather Glyn Pardoe playing at the national stadium for City in the late 1960s and 1970s and he will now join them after his 25-yard thunderbolt earned a dramatic 3-2 quarter-final win at Bramall Lane.

His strike completed a late turnaround as United were heading out, trailing to goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Szmodics, which came either side of Sam Gallagher’s own goal, until the final 10 minutes.

Oli McBurnie got the Blades level in the 81st minute before Doyle’s heroics booked a first FA Cup semi-final spot for the Blades since 2014 in a thrilling tie.

It was harsh on Blackburn, who have still yet to play at the new Wembley, but they will now focus all their attention on their Championship promotion push.

Last-gasp Tommy Doyle stunner sends Sheffield United into FA Cup semi-finals

14:38 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola joked Erling Haaland’s goalscoring record would make things harder for the player in the future as expectations were now so high for him.

“This guy will have a problem in the future, every game he will be expected to score three or four goals and this is not going to happen,” said Guardiola.

“He doesn’t care because he is so positive, so optimistic, never complains. Julian, again, what a partnership. When they play together they score goals.

“The target numbers (for Haaland), I don’t know but if we play good, Erling will score goals. It is incredible he scores goals only playing one hour. So effective, an incredible threat. His joy of life.”

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

GOAL! It takes Brighton just six minutes to take the lead against Grimsby. Deniz Undav pounces to punish a spill from the Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

(Getty Images)

14:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has no doubts Erling Haaland will become one of the greats of the game after witnessing the Manchester City striker’s power first-hand in a 6-0 FA Cup defeat at the Etihad.

“I have played against the greats of this time, (Lionel) Messi, Ronaldinho, (Zinedine) Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo,” said the former City defender and captain. “In the end they are part of a very special elite because I think even the very best find it very difficult to stop those guys, no matter what you say, because they will find a way and someone like Erling will keep finding a way.

“The biggest thing for me is his game can still improve and that is maybe the difference with the other superstars in general, to me he looks like a superstar who is willing to improve and that is exciting to see.

“I think the goalscoring record in general puts you in a certain bracket, a certain category. I don’t need to say more than showing you his record of goals.

“That is the hardest part of the game but I see the mindset to improve. His game has improved from when he arrived six months ago and if he continues to do that he is going to have to (be considered a great) as this is not something you experience a lot.”

(REUTERS)

14:16 , Jamie Braidwood

The third quarter-final of the weekend is about to kick off on the south coast: can Grimsby make FA Cup history at Brighton?

14:12 , Jamie Braidwood

What are the draw numbers?

1 Manchester City

2 Manchester United or Fulham

3 Brighton & Hove Albion or Grimsby Town

4 Sheffield United

14:11 , Jamie Braidwood

The draw for the semi-finals will take place following Brighton’s clash with Grimsby on Sunday 19 March, at around 4pm.

How can I watch the FA Cup draw?

It will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, following Brighton vs Grimsby.

14:10 , Jamie Braidwood

