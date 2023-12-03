FA Cup draw in full: Arsenal meet Liverpool while Newcastle clash with Sunderland in headline fixtures
Arsenal will play Liverpool at home in the FA Cup third round after Sunday’s draw.
The meeting of the two Premier League giants is surely the standout fixture of one of English football’s most iconic weekends, due to be played between Friday 5 January and Monday 8 January, 2024.
The Gunners have historically dominated the FA Cup and are record winners with 14 triumphs but haven’t gone past the fourth round in any of the last three seasons.
Holders Manchester City will meet Huddersfield Town as they begin their defence of the trophy, while beaten finalists Manchester United will travel to Wigan.
Chelsea and Tottenham will both begin their cup campaigns at home against Preston and Burnley respectively.
Brentford and Crystal Palace were both drawn against fellow Premier League teams in Wolves and Everton respectively, with Fulham hosting Rotherham and West Ham entertaining Bristol City.
The other standout fixture will see high-flying Newcastle make the short trip to bitter rivals Sunderland.
FA Cup third round draw 2023/24 in full:
Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham/Yeovil Town
Arsenal v Liverpoo
Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra/Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Bristol City
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Fulham v Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town/Stockport County
Southampton v Alfreton Town/Walsall
AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town
Peterborough United v Leeds United
Millwall v Leicester City
Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient
Sunderland v Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers
Wigan Athletic v Manchester United
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
Gillingham v Sheffield United
Swansea City v Morecambe
Chelsea v Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth
Coventry City v Oxford United
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
Maidstone United v Stevenage/Port Vale
Newport County/Barnet v Eastleigh/Reading
Hull City v Birmingham City