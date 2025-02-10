When is FA Cup draw? Start time today, TV channel and live stream for fifth round

The FA Cup has already served up some major shocks (The FA via Getty Images)

All eyes turn to the FA Cup draw this evening after a dramatic weekend of fourth-round action.

Aston Villa have joined Manchester United and Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup after Liverpool were dumped out by Plymouth.

Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Championship strugglers Plymouth, as the bottom side in the Championship produced a giant-killing.

Later, Villa survived a late scare to beat Tottenham 2-1 and reach the fifth round for the first time in a decade.

Holders United squeezed past Leicester 2-1 on Friday night thanks to a controversial last-minute winner.

Pep Guardiola’s City then avoided a huge upset as they came from behind to beat Leyton Orient 2-1 on Saturday.

A Rodrigo Muniz brace ensured Fulham beat Wigan 2-1 to join the other Premier League clubs in the next round. Brighton are be in hat after beating Chelsea, while Newcastle saw off Birmingham.

All to play for: The FA Cup Final is on Saturday, May 17 (The FA via Getty Images)

Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth round draw…

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw

The FA Cup fifth round draw takes place at around 7.10pm GMT tonight, Monday February 10, 2025.

Where to watch the FA Cup fifth round draw

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast on BBC One during ‘The One Show’, which starts at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC Sport iPlayer will offer a free live stream.

When will the FA Cup fifth round ties be played?

The ties for the FA Cup fifth round will be played across the weekend of March 1-2, 2025.

FA Cup fifth round confirmed ball numbers

1 - Manchester United

2 - Millwall

3 - Brighton

4 - Preston

5 - Exeter City or Nottingham Forest

6 - Ipswich Town

7 - Wolves

8 - Fulham

9 - Newcastle

10 - Plymouth Argyle

11 - Bournemouth

12 - Aston Villa

13 - Burnley

14 - Manchester City

15 - Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace

16 - Cardiff City