When is FA Cup draw? Start time today, TV channel and live stream for fifth round
All eyes turn to the FA Cup draw this evening after a dramatic weekend of fourth-round action.
Aston Villa have joined Manchester United and Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup after Liverpool were dumped out by Plymouth.
Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Championship strugglers Plymouth, as the bottom side in the Championship produced a giant-killing.
Later, Villa survived a late scare to beat Tottenham 2-1 and reach the fifth round for the first time in a decade.
Holders United squeezed past Leicester 2-1 on Friday night thanks to a controversial last-minute winner.
Pep Guardiola’s City then avoided a huge upset as they came from behind to beat Leyton Orient 2-1 on Saturday.
A Rodrigo Muniz brace ensured Fulham beat Wigan 2-1 to join the other Premier League clubs in the next round. Brighton are be in hat after beating Chelsea, while Newcastle saw off Birmingham.
Here’s everything you need to know about the FA Cup fifth round draw…
When is the FA Cup fifth round draw
The FA Cup fifth round draw takes place at around 7.10pm GMT tonight, Monday February 10, 2025.
Where to watch the FA Cup fifth round draw
TV channel: The draw will be broadcast on BBC One during ‘The One Show’, which starts at 7pm GMT.
Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC Sport iPlayer will offer a free live stream.
LIVE coverage: Follow the draw with Standard Sport’s blog!
When will the FA Cup fifth round ties be played?
The ties for the FA Cup fifth round will be played across the weekend of March 1-2, 2025.
FA Cup fifth round confirmed ball numbers
2 - Millwall
3 - Brighton
4 - Preston
5 - Exeter City or Nottingham Forest
6 - Ipswich Town
7 - Wolves
8 - Fulham
9 - Newcastle
10 - Plymouth Argyle
11 - Bournemouth
12 - Aston Villa
13 - Burnley
14 - Manchester City
15 - Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace
16 - Cardiff City