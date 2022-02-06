When is the FA Cup 5th round draw and how can I watch it?
The FA Cup fifth round draw takes place on Sunday morning as the competition enters its latter stages.
In the fourth round, holders Leicester City take on Nottingham Forest, who stunned Arsenal 1-0 last month, and Liverpool host Cardiff.
On Saturday, West Ham and Chelsea were pushed to the end by non-league Kidderminster and League One Plymouth respectively. Manchester City edged free-scoring Fulham, while Tottenham prevailed in a tricky test against Brighton.
There is no Manchester United in the draw, though, after Middlesbrough won on penalties on Friday night in a dramatic shootout at Old Trafford.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time does it start?
The draw will take place at around 11.30am GMT on Sunday 6 February ahead of Liverpool’s fixture against Cardiff City.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The draw will be broadcast live on ITV and the ITV Hub, with coverage beginning at 11.15am GMT.
Who is in the draw?
Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town
Peterborough United
Luton Town
Southampton
Chelsea
Everton
West Ham United
Middlesbrough
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool or Cardiff City
Stoke City
Nottingham Forest or Leicester City
Manchester City
Norwich City