When is the FA Cup 5th round draw and how can I watch it?

The fifth round draw for the FA Cup takes place on Sunday (Getty)

The FA Cup fifth round draw takes place on Sunday morning as the competition enters its latter stages.

In the fourth round, holders Leicester City take on Nottingham Forest, who stunned Arsenal 1-0 last month, and Liverpool host Cardiff.

On Saturday, West Ham and Chelsea were pushed to the end by non-league Kidderminster and League One Plymouth respectively. Manchester City edged free-scoring Fulham, while Tottenham prevailed in a tricky test against Brighton.

There is no Manchester United in the draw, though, after Middlesbrough won on penalties on Friday night in a dramatic shootout at Old Trafford.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The draw will take place at around 11.30am GMT on Sunday 6 February ahead of Liverpool’s fixture against Cardiff City.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV and the ITV Hub, with coverage beginning at 11.15am GMT.

Who is in the draw?